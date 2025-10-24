Fashion, sustainability highlight of Showtime

We do not get many fashion events in Kampala, and that’s exactly why when one comes around, it instantly makes its way onto everyone’s calendar. This October, Tanqueray is stepping into the city’s daytime social scene with Showtime, a fresh, fashion-infused experience happening at Zara Gardens on October 25, 2025.

Announced during an intimate tasting at Zara Gardens last Friday, the event will blend fashion, food, and flair in a way Kampala hasn’t quite seen before. The afternoon affair will feature a runway presentation curated by Bold in Africa, bringing together a mix of Ugandan designers and creatives under one roof.

The event will also mark the local debut of Tanqueray’s new global campaign, It’s Showtime, which aims to turn everyday moments into something spectacular. The first edition’s theme, Made in Uganda, pays homage to the country’s culinary heritage, while giving it a refreshing, modern spin. “Showtime is a strategic investment in Uganda’s premium lifestyle and creative economy,” said Dianah Tinkamanyire, Director of IT at Uganda Breweries, during the exclusive menu sampling.

“It’s a platform where talent and taste converge to celebrate culture and position Uganda on the global map of luxury.” Nancy Nansikombi described the upcoming launch as a multisensory experience; one that connects people to the brand through food, fashion, and storytelling.

“With Showtime, we’re reimagining daytime experiences in Kampala,” she said.

“We want to celebrate Uganda’s culinary mastery, spotlight local creatives, and create a series of unforgettable moments that keep people looking forward to the next edition.”

Fashion Takes the Spotlight

For the fashion crowd, Showtime promises to be more than just another party. With a runway by Bold in Africa, the event will double as a platform to amplify Ugandan fashion and the stories behind it. Among the designers showcasing that day will be Lamara, a contemporary fashion brand by Abwoyo Nadia Gisella, known for its elegant yet daring approach to women’s wear.

“When I talk about amplifying Ugandan fashion and encouraging people to come dressed in Ugandan creations, I don’t mean traditional wear,” Nadia shared ahead of the event. “It’s about celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and stories behind what’s made here. It’s about giving recognition to Ugandan fashion designers, and platforms like Showtime create that spotlight. They remind people that fashion here is alive, evolving, and world-class. The more we show up wearing Ugandan designers, the more we push the industry forward.”

“Fashion is one of the easiest ways to express culture and identity,” Nadia adds. “And if we can do that while having a good time, why not?”

A Taste of Culture and Creativity

The Showtime event is as much about flavor as it is about flair. The culinary lineup for the day draws from familiar Ugandan staples, but with an unexpected twist. Think matoke served with citrus-infused sauces, or the famous Rolex reinvented as delicate canapé rolls paired with the signature Tanqueray cocktail. The “Made in Uganda” theme isn’t just about the clothes; it’s about every detail, from the ingredients to the clothes, all designed to showcase the best of Ugandan creativity.

If the previous collaborations between Bold in Africa and Kampala’s creative circles are anything to go by, the runway should be one of the day’s highlights. We can expect a mix of ready-to-wear and statement looks from minimalist silhouettes to bold, print-heavy designs.

Lamara is likely to bring its signature balance of structure and softness, celebrating femininity with tailored pieces that feel modern yet rooted in the “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” ethos. Although not confirmed, I would love to see other Ugandan brands on that runway, such as Eguana Kampala, Shwanda, Miss Shee, and Kona.

Style Meets Sustainability

The event will also feature Good Glass UG, an eco-conscious lifestyle brand that turns glass waste into stylish barware and décor. Their presence brings the broader conversation about sustainability and local innovation, something both we are yet to fully embrace as an industry and a country at large.

In a city that thrives on social gatherings, Showtime arrives with a refreshing sense of purpose. It’s not just another excuse to dress up, but rather it’s an invitation to do so meaningfully.