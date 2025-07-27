From Bushenyi to Barcelona: Wyne Kirabo designs her own path

When Wyne Kirabo Namatovu left a stable microfinance career in Uganda to study fashion in Spain, she was not only changing professions, but also reclaiming a part of herself that had been quietly alive all along. Today, she is the creative mind behind Wyne Kirabo, a contemporary fashion brand that blends African roots with minimalist European flair.

Recently, she came back to Uganda not just to visit, but to contribute, connect and reimagine what fashion can be. “I have always been creative at heart. Even when I was working in finance, I was watching and editing people’ style, imagining how I would do it differently.”

But because she knew nothing about tailoring and professionalism in fashion and design, she could only do so much. With imagination, she drew out a few sketches that were made by her friend right before she left for Spain.

When she left, she went with the clothes, but never sold any because they did not speak to the audience in Barcelona, where she was now stationed. She later decided to enrol on a course in fashion and design. She was accepted into the University of Girona in Catalonia, Spain, for a Diploma in Fashion. Fortunately for her, she was allowed to learn in English.

Alongside fashion, she was also learning Spanish. That included sketching, illustration, digital tools, pattern-making, sewing, styling, fashion history, and even business and marketing. It gave me the foundation to do everything myself when I was starting out. Designing for her first runway shortly before she finished fashion school started her journey of stitching designs with both African and Occidental styles.

Rooting her name in design

The name of her brand, Wyne Kirabo, fuses her two names Wyne and Kirabo, rooting the label in her personal identity. “I wanted something that felt international but still very me,” she says. That philosophy extends into her work; structured silhouettes, clean lines, subtle African motifs, and storytelling sewn into every seam.

“My design style is contemporary African. I like simplicity with intention. Every piece should say something,” says the seamstress with a purpose.

In her collections, you will see this in the sharp tailoring softened by textured fabrics, or a bold print grounded in earthy tones.

She pays close attention to silhouette and often designs around a story, sometimes drawn from personal memory, other times from broader cultural themes and other times her clients. Her latest collection, Bold, recently launched in Spain, pushes those themes even further.

“It is about using fabric in ways people have not explored here. It is strong, unapologetic and it has a message that we will be sharing later this year,” Kirabo says

Returning with purpose

This July, Kirabo returned to Uganda. One of the main objectives was to introduce Wyne Kirabo to the local fashion scene. “One of my goals is to initiate partnerships, especially with local designers, stylists, and creatives. I have established a mentorship programme and they will show their work at the Meet & Greet on August 7 at Makerere University, the climax of my tour. There is a lot of untapped talent here. I want to be part of that ecosystem,” she says.

Fashion as industry, not hobby

Kirabo’s perspective on Uganda’s fashion scene is both admiring and incisive. “There is so much creativity here, especially among young designers. I have been pleasantly surprised by the innovations. But what we need is structure. We need to start treating fashion like a business,” she says.

She cites Spain as an example “If you walk into a Zara facility, you will find hundreds, maybe thousands of young people employed. Fashion is one of those industries that absorbs youth, and that matters in a country like Uganda where the population is so young,” she says.

To grow, she believes the local industry must evolve from custom tailoring to scalable production.

Designers, she says, need to think beyond individual pieces and move toward ready-to-wear collections. When you produce in larger quantities, you reduce cost and improve your margins,” the cultural curator in couture advises. Collaboration, she adds, is another key.

Co-producing collections, sharing resources, and scaling up together helps reduce costs and maximize profit and impact. And consumers, she says, must also shift their mindset. “When a designer charges Shs10,000 for a handmade piece and someone says they can get it for Shs2,000 downtown, it shows a lack of understanding. There is labor, skill, and creativity involved. We need to value that and support our own,” she says.

Designing across borders

Despite living in Spain, Kirabo remains deeply connected to her Ugandan identity. Her heritage, she says, grounds me. Even when she is designing in Europe, her inspiration comes from African culture, history, and the strong women in her life. Her creativity is fed by a mix of observation, intuition, and nature.

“I also draw inspiration from nature. If I am working with a shade of blue, I might look up images of the ocean to see which other colors exist alongside it. The world is full of colour and when you look closely, you start to see combinations that feel fresh and meaningful. I also sketch while listening to songs and sometimes a lyric or rhythm brings an entire look to life in my mind,” she says.

She is meticulous about documenting those sparks of inspiration.

“I always carry a notebook. I jot or sketch ideas, even at 2 am. That way, I do not lose the magic, but I can also go back to sleep,” she laughs.

Fashion for all

Beyond design, Kirabo is also deeply invested in fashion as a tool for inclusivity and change. Last November, she participated in Diversity Fashion Week in the Netherlands, showcasing designs made for people with disabilities, including wheelchair users. It is a direction she wants to continue.

“We want Wyne Kirabo to be more than a fashion house. We want to engage in real social conversations about identity, accessibility, representation,” she says. Her upcoming accessories line will feature hand-crafted pieces made in Uganda, spotlighting local artisanship while building a tangible link between her two homes.

When she found her style

Looking back, Kirabo sees clear signs that fashion was always with her. “I hated hand-me-downs as a child. I wanted to dress my own way, even if I could not explain why.” Her classmates noticed too.

“A friend from high school recently told me, ‘I always knew you would be a designer.’ Apparently, I was always tweaking my school uniform, tucking it in differently, flipping the collar. I was just trying to make it fit better, but it turns out I was developing a design language,” Kirabo says.

Although she initially pursued finance, her love for storytelling persisted. “My favourite subjects in school were English and Literature. I dropped it at some point, but my teacher kept pulling me back. Eventually, I fell in love with the stories and characters. That never left me and now it shows up in my fashion.”

Creating balance

Kirabo has learned to set boundaries. Until this tour, she had never worked on weekends. Saturdays and Sundays are strictly for her and her family. If someone contacted her about work, she says, she politely replies “Let us revisit that on Monday.”

“Of course, fashion ideas do not always respect schedules. That is why I carry a notebook. If I get an idea at 2 am that I cannot stop thinking about, I write it down or sketch it quickly so I can return to it later. That frees my mind to rest, and still lets me capture the inspiration,” she says.

She adds that delegating frees up her brain to stay creative.

“Even if it is your sister who is good with social media, give her that role. And, the less time you spend consuming content online, the more space you have to create original work instead of being overly influenced by trends,” she says.

BRIEF BIO

Education:

Emerging African Designer

Education:

Hilton High School in Mukono, A-Level

Kyambogo University – Diploma in Microfinance