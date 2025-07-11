From cutex boys to nail parlour dons

In the mid-2000s, Charles Lwanga could not imagine joining his brothers who were hawking in downtown Kampala with baskets carrying a nail cutter, hand towel, some cotton wool and nail polish. Earning Shs5,000 daily at a restaurant, Lwanga felt better off. “Back then, someone could pay you between Shs1,500 and Shs2000 for a manicure or pedicure,” he said. But when he heard that some earn upto Shs30,000, that was the motivation he needed. He paid Shs500,000 for training in a salon on Kampala Road.

But he learnt by imitation because no one wanted to train him. Fast forward, he went solo, in 2012, renting a room on Twese Plaza, in downtown Kampala. “No one believed I could sustain a nails-only salon in such a place. Rent was Shs700,000 a month but out of pity, the landlord charged me Shs600,000.” Alongside a friend and another talented boy, Lwanga slowly grew the business into Nail Clip, now in a spacious hall in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb with six manicure tables, six pedicure slots, modern equipment, and 15 nail technicians.

The gel gamble

Lwanga’s journey was one of struggle, imagination, dreams, and gambles - typical of the evolution of nail art in Uganda. Godfrey Dox, aka Dox, now a major nail products importer, remembers the days he would be hired to do a bride’s nails for just Shs40,000 while hairstylists earned more than Shs1m. “By then, nail beauty was just a by the way. We could go the night before so that the nails would dry before the bride got busier,” he said, adding that they would dip the nails in cold water for them to dry fast. However when they went on YouTube, they saw nails drying in no time. The secret was gel polish. When gel reached Kampala, even nail technicians in high-end salons did not know how to use it.

“If you gambled and the polish dried quickly, the nails were dull,” Dox said. “If you created a glossy top, the client would return the following day yelling at you, because the polish peeled off.” Few knew what a standard gel treatment involved. Clients had issues with gel weakening their nails due to improper application or removal, for instance, aggressive filing or peeling off the gel. Amidst the gambling, importers too trod into the gel market cautiously. Some even used construction paint.

Game changer

Gel raised the cost of a VIP manicure to Shs30,000 in upscale parlours. Nowadays, it hovers around Shs200,000. “Gel came at a price, but made work much easier and more profitable, because gel manicures last longer,” said Lwanga of Nail Clip. “It dries faster, gives an artist limitless options in colours and accessories, and it is easy to remove,” Dox added. But this change was not by chance. Dox had worked with a Chinese woman, who only allowed him to do the top layer. “People were selfish. She could not let us learn the foundation work.” But later, his experience in South Africa and Dubai was an eye-opener. “Those guys were miles ahead. I learnt several things, using gel and advanced equipment.” When he returned in 2017, he sublet space in a salon downtown. Meanwhile, Morys Kayondo, before becoming a trendsetter, was idolising a Jamaican woman who operated a small but high-end parlour at Acacia Mall.

But like the Chinese woman, she never shared her secret. Desperate to advance, Kayondo combed the internet. “But the schools in Kenya mostly offered theory.” He finally went to Glam Creative Beauty School in Dubai, with Russian certification. “I learnt several advanced skills in nail applications, building nails without compromising nail health, which was a serious problem then.” That is when he shifted Nail Villa to Senana Plaza on Buganda Road in 2019, trained others, and led a major breakthrough. “Now, everything we called computer-generated, became real. And the Jamaican lady fled the competition.” But Kayondo, a specialist in builder gel, and employing 20, trained further in Malaysia and Ukraine to stay afloat.

Enter builder gel

Before that, regular nail polish would earn you Shs30,000 a day. Gel earned you Shs60,000 a day, but builder gel raised the bar quite higher to Shs50,000 per customer. Though invented in the early 2000s, it came to Uganda a few years ago. Trends changed as fast as lightning. Builder gel became the ultimate choice for nail extensions, strengthening natural nails, or repairing damaged ones. Clients and artists love it because it is less prone to breakage compared to acrylics. And because it is easy to sculpt, it allows nail artists explore shapes, lengths, colours and enhancements such as diamonds, and 3D impressions. Soon, an artist’s pay rose from Shs80,000 to Shs300,000. “Now business started making sense,” Dox said.

TikTok life

One Monday morning, we found two White women getting manicures at Nail Clip. They could have been clients who admired Lwanga’s work on social media; another game changer in Uganda’s nail industry. TikTok, in particular, has been a key tool for exceptional growth. In a recent TikTok video, Dox demonstrates to his viewers the beauty of using the stone picker over any other tool that purportedly does the same. All tools cost Shs5,000. “But it is the picker that does the job,” he explained. “I know some will sell you the dropper but it will not do neat work. So, beware guys. I love you.” Now that is free advice you hardly got in yesteryears. Lwanga did not train abroad.

During the 2020-21 lockdowns, he divided his time between serving clients in their homes and perfecting his art while using YouTube and TikTok for tutorials. Soon, he opened Nail Clip in Kisementi, before shifting to a more spacious space on Bukoto Street last November. By sharing videos, sometimes live, of say, the process of mending a poor nail into a beautiful piece, nail technicians are marketing their mastery to global audiences. “You need to upload at least two TikTok videos every day,” Felix Mpabuka, who mostly sells nail products, says. But converting audiences into clients is not instant. “You might get 10,000 views but converting them into clients is hard,” says Sidney Aine, of Poise Nail Pod in Bunga.

But he admits it is the way to go. Influential clients may also promote their favourite parlours. Just a video or an Instagram photo with a caption tagging who did their nails may convert fans into clients. They want their nails to look as Zari’s or Winnie Nwagi’s. “As an importer, TikTok tells me what is trending, which influences my stocking decisions,” Dox said. The manufacturer also knows what is on demand. Social media also helps Ugandan artists track their global idols such as Tom Bachik, Coca Michelle, Stephanie Stone, Mei Kawajiri, Nails by Kumi, among others.

Polished image

For years, Uganda’s nail artists earned a living out of beautifying their clients, but many did not mind their own image. “No parent wanted their child to become a cutex boy,” Dox said. “But honestly, when I look at my old photos, I do not blame anyone who despised us. We were school dropouts, drug abusers, shabby, poor and wasted,” Dox said, showing me scars on his legs sustained from skating accidents. For living recklessly, many died of Aids, Dox notes. Some who survived have evolved with the industry.

The once underlooked hawkers now own nail parlours, villas, studios, spectrums, clips, etc. They serve celebrities, ministers, MPs, among other VIPs. They competed in who had the hardest knuckles (you know why, right?). Now they compete in who has the tenderest touch, best art, best service, best workstation, best placement in the beauty industry awards, biggest celebrity clientele, biggest social media following, etc. Instead of skates, many can now afford cars. Even those operating small-scale in the aisles of city malls and arcades, around taxi parks live better lives.

Charles Lwanga with his team at Nail Clip. PHOTO/COURTESY

Training pros

After her battle with breast cancer in 2023 depleted the family’s resources, Viola Kaihura Aine and her husband sought another source of income. They were already into events planning and interior designing but needed a business with a consistent cash flow. “I grew up doing my nails, so I chose nail business out of passion,” Aine told us. She opened Poise Nail Pod, at Ivory Mall in Bunga in September 2024. Barely a year later, the Aines have a second branch in Bugolobi, an affluent Kampala suburb. Business is booming. But the start was far from rosy. “New business, new people, new mall. Things were tough,” said Aine, who studied Bachelor of Science in Finance at Fairfax University in Virginia, USA. There was a cultural clash. With the Aines, cleanliness and professionalism were non-negotiable. “Here, it is not just about the money. It is about the lasting impression you give a customer,” said Aine.

“But most employees could not adjust.” Others lied about their competences. And even after training they did not improve. “In the first two months, we let many go.” Mpabuka, famous in the industry, did nail work for a short while, then specialised in nail and hair products and equipment at Grand Corner Plaza in downtown Kampala. Most importantly, this young man trains nail technicians across the country for free. Experience has made him wiser. “I no longer deploy seasonal workers. I am creating a company that trains and contracts nail technicians before connecting them to employers,” Mpabuka told us. When one loses a job or falls sick, the company pays them 20 percent of his wage until he resumes work. Aspiring cutex boys would learn by cutting each other’s nails. Today, Mpabuka and other trainers use nail practice hands.

A trainee’s first assignment is mastering names of accessories. After three weeks on a dummy, a trainee can practice on a friend’s nails. “We start with the toes, because toes can be hidden in case of an error,” Mpabuka said. In three months, a trainee is ready for deployment. “But every evening, we meet for reviews. We also encourage them to use social media for self-training and inspiration.” Besides skill, customer care and communication are important, said Lwanga. “A client may prefer a less talented nail technician who serves them with care,” Lwanga said. “But know your limits,” Mpabuka warns. “Do not tell the client your personal issues.” When Aine needed professionally-trained nail techs, Mpabuka offered some. “They came at a higher cost, but it is worth it,” Aine said. Today at Poise, you enjoy a manicure or pedicure or a paraffin wax while sipping a coffee and listening to smooth jazz.

Choices

In ancient civilisations, nail care was a symbol of wealth, power, and beauty. In Egypt, pharaohs and their queens wore henna, mostly in red - a royal colour. In ancient China, lower-class citizens were forbidden from having long and colourful nails, a preserve for members of the aristocracy. They used bones, wood, and metal to shape and clean their nails. But over time, the field got more liberal and in Uganda, choices are quite unpredictable. Precious Delilah, in her 20s, can tolerate bad hair “but bad nails is criminal.”

She does her nails monthly. “When my nails look nice, I feel happy and confident,” she said. She is adventurous with designs and loves noticeable colours. But her choices depend on mood and season. Christmas, Valentines Day, etc. “For weddings and parties I wear sparkly, over-designed nails.” Kayondo, of Nail Villa, says culture and profession also influence choice. “Indians prefer sparkling nails, lawyers and medics prefer short, natural shades.” And age is just a number. “A middle-aged celeb will choose a design you would think fits Gen Zs better.” Sometimes the younger ones are limited by money.

Sparkling future

Once a small bunch of rejects, nail artists now have admirers as diverse as the colours they paint on their canvases - I mean their clients’ nails. A world of unlimited potential. Most nail studios charge between Shs50,000 and Shs100,000 for a pedicure and up to Shs200,000 for manicures. “Just one wedding gig can earn you Shs2m,” Mpabuka said. “And the industry is just getting better,” said Kayondo, who will soon shifting his Nail Villa to a sprawling six-room house in Kisementi, Kololo.



