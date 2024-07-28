Imani Kizito sets her place on the fashion scene





If anyone doubts the growth of the fashion industry in Uganda, they need only look at the new crop of designers, make-up artists, and hairstylists on the scene. Today, we talk to budding designer Imani Kizito of the brand, Imani K. She discusses her brand, the fashion climate in Uganda, and her future plan.

Can you tell us about your journey into fashion design?

My journey began with a deep appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship behind clothing. From a young age, I was fascinated by fashion’s transformative power and its role as a means of self-expression.

I pored over fashion magazines, awed by the suit makers on Saville Row and the designers featured in Bride & Groom magazine.

The inspiration to start Imani K (also known on social media as imanik.co) came from a desire to create pieces that reflect a modern aesthetic, playing with unique structures, luxurious fabrics, and innovative techniques. I wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the fashion industry, offering distinct and sophisticated pieces.

Who are some of your biggest influences or role models?

Many, I admire designers such as Ozwald Boateng and Mai Atafo for their timeless elegance, and Sham Tyra, Dyna Vence, and Veekee James for their bold creativity. Tubo Reni and Fatuma Asha inspire me with their sleek craftsmanship. An honorary mention goes to Trisha of Hers UG for setting the stage for many of us smaller designers.

These individuals have not only shaped the fashion industry but also inspired me to push boundaries while staying true to my values.

What was the defining moment when you knew you wanted to pursue fashion design as a career?

The defining moment came last year during a spiritual journey that gave me the courage to turn my passion into a full-time business and career. I have not looked back since.

How would you describe the aesthetic and philosophy of Imani K?

The aesthetic of Imani K blends elegance and modernity, with a strong emphasis on unique structures and innovative designs. We pay attention to using luxurious fabrics, whether plain satin or beaded lace, ensuring our work communicates luxury and high quality. Our philosophy centres around celebrating individuality and embracing innovation. We aim to create timeless pieces that make our clients feel confident and unique.

What makes Imani K stand out?

Imani K stands out due to our commitment to blending modern aesthetics with innovative design techniques. We prioritise quality and sustainability, using high-quality fabrics and creating versatile designs that are not trend-dependent.

We invest deeply in quality finishing, ensuring each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail. Our brand is also rooted in storytelling, with each collection telling a unique narrative.

Walk us through your design process...

Our process begins with consultation, which can be virtual or physical. Here, we discuss the client’s personality, event, vision, and how they would like to look or feel. This creates a personal relationship and helps me design something that suits their personality while adding glam.

We gather inspiration from platforms such as Pinterest and Instagram. Once the concept is solidified, sketches and fabric selections are made. Prototypes are created and refined through multiple iterations until the final design is achieved. We encourage fittings to guarantee a perfect fit, ensuring attention to detail and craftsmanship at every stage.

What has been your favourite collection to design so far?

It is hard to choose one, but my bridal collection stands out. Showcasing illusion corsets and bridal lace, it exceeded my vision. The Bridgerton Ball collection also pushed me out of my comfort zone and expanded my brand’s audience.

Designing for Suiś The Label, my ready-to-wear brand, has been incredibly fulfilling, experimenting with luxurious fabrics and prints for everyday life. The positive reception and emotional connections clients have with the pieces are rewarding.

How do you keep your designs fresh and innovative?

I draw inspiration from everything. I have more screenshots of clothes on my phone than anything else. Good fabric is a major inspiration; a short fabric run often turns into hours. Suiś The Label was inspired by my commitment and obsession with fabric.

Pinterest and Instagram help get me in a creative mood. While I do not recreate others’ work, I love incorporating motifs I like. Staying on top of industry trends and seeking feedback from clients keeps our designs innovative and relevant. Embracing new technologies and sustainable practices also helps.

Trends you find exciting...?

The increasing focus on sustainability and ethical fashion. The industry is moving towards more responsible practices, with a growing appreciation for quality over quantity. The fusion of technology with innovative fashion, such as 3D designs and structures is also thrilling. Fashion is an art, and I enjoy seeing creativity within the African fashion community.

How do you see the fashion industry and your brand evolving in future?

I believe the fashion industry will prioritise sustainability and inclusivity, with a greater emphasis on customisation and personal expression. Imani K aims to be at the forefront of this evolution, offering bespoke and eco-friendly designs that celebrate individuality and innovation. With Uganda’s surge in industrialisation, Imani K intends to embrace this by scaling up and utilising Uganda’s abundant resources, including labour.

Your advice to aspiring fashion designers?

Stay true to your vision and values. The fashion industry is competitive, so offering something unique is essential. Invest in understanding the business side of fashion, build a strong network, and never compromise quality and craftsmanship.