Lamara: Effortless, ready to wear Ugandan style

If you have ever wanted to embrace the “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” spirit, discovering homegrown fashion brands might be the perfect place to start. Not too long ago, finding well-made, ready-to-wear clothing in Uganda was almost impossible. Today, a new wave of designers is making stylish, high-quality everyday fashion a reality.

One of them is Lamara, a name quickly becoming synonymous with effortless elegance. Founded by Gisella Nadia Abwoyo, the brand blends simplicity, comfort, and sophistication in a way that feels distinctly Ugandan and wearable.

Whether you’re dressing up for date night, a fun day with your girls, or just want something chic and easy, Lamara has you covered. We caught up with Nadia to talk about what inspired Lamara, and why she believes Uganda is ready for ready-to-wear fashion.

Tell us about Lamara

Lamara is an Acholi name meaning “my love.” It is actually a surname I wish my mother had given me. The inspiration came from my frustrations with tailors; I often struggled to get exactly what I envisioned. One day, I decided to take matters into my own hands, I learnt to sew. What began as a personal project quickly grew into a passion. I started Sew Simple, a small custom-made clothing business. As my skills and vision evolved, I rebranded to Lamara, a name that reflects the love and care I pour into each creation.

Describe Lamara’s signature style

Effortless and elegant. Our designs lean toward a vacation-inspired feel easy, flowy pieces that make women feel confident and beautiful wherever they are. The brand represents style, comfort, and pride in being Ugandan.

What gap do you think Lamara fills in Uganda’s fashion market?

There’s a gap in high-quality, everyday wear that still feels special. Many Ugandan women want clothes that are stylish, well-made, and practical , not just for events, but real life. Lamara offers locally made pieces that are comfortable, elegant, and timeless. It’s about showing that Ugandan design can stand proudly anywhere in the world.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Inspiration comes from so many places , a flower I see by the roadside, a photo my mother shows me from her younger days, or even a custom order from a client. I like taking small, personal moments and turning them into designs that feel meaningful and relatable.

What does your design process look like, from concept to finished piece?

It usually starts with an idea or feeling, sometimes it is a colour, a fabric, or even a dream. From there, I sketch, experiment with shapes and textures, and bring the idea to life.

Once the design feels right, my team and I create samples, test the fit, and refine every detail. It’s a very hands-on process, and I love seeing an idea transform into something real that someone can wear and connect with.

Are there any cultural or personal influences that shape your work?

Absolutely. My Ugandan background influences almost everything I create. I am inspired by the colours, textures, and patterns I see every day, from traditional mats and local flowers to the way people dress and express themselves. Our culture is beautiful, and I like to reflect that in my work.

What materials or techniques do you enjoy working with most, and why?

I love working with natural, breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, and silk because they feel good on the skin and move beautifully. They help achieve that relaxed, elegant look I love. I also enjoy adding hand-finished details, small touches that make each piece feel thoughtful and special.

How important is sustainability or local sourcing in your production process?

Sustainability is essential. I ensure that even small fabric cuttings are turned into scrunchies or accessories instead of being thrown away. I also prioritise working with local tailors and sourcing materials within Uganda whenever possible. It is about more than reducing waste, supporting local talent and building a responsible, homegrown fashion ecosystem.

What do you think of the Ugandan fashion industry?

The industry is growing so fast as more people start to appreciate local fashion and wear Ugandan-made designs. I think we are moving toward a time when Ugandan fashion will be recognised globally for creativity and craftsmanship. Lamara fits into that story by offering timeless, wearable pieces that highlight Ugandan beauty.

How has the response from your customers been so far?

The response has been really encouraging. Our clients love the attention to detail and the comfort of our pieces. Many tell us they feel confident and special when they wear Lamara. That connection seeing real women love what we create, means everything to me.

What has been your proudest moment as a designer so far?

Winning my pitch after completing an eight-week training with the Bold Woman Fund. It was such a validating moment proof that hard work, creativity, and belief in yourself can truly pay off.

What’s next for Lamara?

We are working on new collections that we believe our customers will love and exploring ways to share Ugandan fashion with a wider audience. The goal is to keep growing while staying true to who we are , elegant, authentic, and proudly Ugandan.