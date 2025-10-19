Pregnancy: Show off that bump

When we were younger, many of the expectant women we saw wore the roundest dresses they could find, and often, those clothes were never worn again until the next time they were pregnant. But fashion in 2025 now dictates that you can very much dress up your bump, look stylish, and even be the best-dressed person in the room.

Maternity wear does not have to mean pulling out the most unflattering thing you can find in your closet and calling it a day. The days of hiding behind shapeless dresses and oversized tops are long gone. Today, pregnancy style is about embracing your bump and showing that your days of being stylish don’t have to end with the bump.

Thanks to fashion icons such as Rihanna, who turns every public appearance during her pregnancy into a runway moment, and Anifa Mvuembi, maternity fashion has taken on an entirely new meaning. Here’s how you can spice up your maternity wear and show off that bump with style.

Switch the oversize for something fitting

Instead of drowning your figure in oversized clothing, opt for pieces that accentuate your growing bump. Stretchy bodycon dresses, wrap dresses, and ribbed knit sets are perfect examples. They hug your curves comfortably while keeping you chic.

The fabric choice here is very important, as this will allow your bump to still be comfortable, but also keep you stylish. If you are looking to opt for heavier fabrics and textures like denim, be sure to layer them with more comfortable fabrics like sheer, for balance, but also to keep you within your comfort limitations.

Play with colour and prints

Pregnancy is not the time to fade into black and other dark tones. While neutrals are great for some days and places, don’t be afraid to play with colour. Vibrant hues, floral prints, and bold patterns can instantly lift your mood and add life to your wardrobe. A bright midi dress, a patterned jumpsuit, or even a colour-blocked co-ord set can make you stand out, in the best way possible.

As always, if you are unsure of adding colour to a baby bump and think it is going to make you appear bigger, then start small. Pair a bold blazer with classic jeans, or add a printed scarf or statement shoes to a neutral outfit. The goal is to add personality while staying comfortable.

Invest in versatile pieces

While pregnancy is temporary, your style does not have to be. So, look for pieces that can grow with you and serve you beyond the maternity months. Pieces such as wrap dresses, oversized shirts, and elastic-waist trousers can transition seamlessly into postpartum life, enabling you to still remain stylish.

Your oversized shirts, for instance, can be worn over your tights, shorts, or layered over your bodycon knitwear dresses. Your wrap dresses can also be dressed up or down, depending on what you are dressing up for.

Layer a lot

Layering is your best friend during pregnancy, especially since you could get hot or cold, unexpectedly. Lightweight blazers, cardigans, or denim jackets can pull a look together while adding comfort and versatility.

A sleek trench coat over a fitted dress or a longline vest over a jumpsuit can make an outfit look instantly more put-together. Plus, layers help balance proportions. For instance, if you’re wearing something fitted, adding a structured outer layer keeps your look stylish and balanced without being bulky.

Your layering pieces could also vary from clothing items to jewelry. Don’t be afraid to add as many pieces as you want, as long as they all fit in perfectly into your ensemble at the end of the day.

Prioritise fabric and fit

When you’re pregnant, how something feels on your body matters as much as how it looks. Breathable fabrics such as cotton, jersey, and soft knits are going to be your best options. Avoid anything that digs or restricts movement, especially around the waist. That said, don’t mistake comfort for sloppiness.

Tailored pieces with stretch, empire waists, and ruching details offer both comfort and shape. You can still look polished and feel at ease, all at once.

Spicing up your maternity wear is not about running with every trend or breaking the bank on new clothes. With a few style twitches, you can definitely still dress stylishly, but also comfortably.