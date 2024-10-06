Salim aims for bold, timeless elegance with personal flair

Salim Fidah Kyakwita, a rising star on the fashion scene in Uganda has carved a niche with his bold, authentic designs.

His journey from being captivated by old films and magazines to becoming a designer whose name is synonymous with self-expression is a story of inspiration, passion, and resilience.

Fidah- Clothing, his brand, reflects not only his love for fashion but also a deep connection to experiences and cultural heritage.

Fidah opens up about his creative journey, custom-made suits that have become synonymous with fashion lovers in Uganda and his future.

Tell us about your journey into fashion design.

I have always been inspired by old movies, magazines, and music. I admired the styles in those classic films and publications, and they sparked something in me.

I would get lost in the glamour of vintage fashion, and it made me want to create something with timeless elegance in modern-day fashion.

What specific moment led to the creation of your brand?

Growing up, I noticed how African fabrics such as kitengi and kikoy were often used in simple, repetitive designs and I would think about their untapped potential.

I promised myself that I would prove that these fabrics could be transformed into more innovative, daring styles.

I wanted to challenge the status quo and show my people that there is more we can do with our heritage.

Who were some of your influences in fashion?

Movies such as Scarface and Goodfellas were major influences on me. The iconic style of Al Pacino in Scarface and the elegance portrayed in those films left a mark on me.

I also watched various fashion shows by Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford, and they helped me shape my design direction; classic, bold, and always with a touch of personal flair.

How did you conceptualise your brand?

I wanted my brand to represent freedom from societal expectations and standards. I wanted people to express themselves without being limited by trends or others’ opinions.

What were some of the challenges you faced in the beginning?

Building brand awareness, finding a customer base and making people notice my work in a crowded market was tough.

I focused on social media marketing, collaborating with influencers, and ensuring my customer service was impeccable.

Gradually, I built a loyal following which was all about perseverance, staying true to my vision, and never giving up.

How would you describe your brand philosophy?

We are about staying true to oneself. I want anyone wearing Fidah to feel confident and connected to who they are. It is comfort in your skin and expressing that through style.

What key elements are central to your collections?

The central theme in all my collections is authenticity. I draw from my personal experiences and my love for bold, individualistic style

Is there a particular type of person you design for?

Yes, people who value self-expression and individuality. My ideal customer is someone who does not follow trends just because they are popular.

They appreciate unique, bold choices in fashion and are confident in their style.

Sustainability and ethical fashion are big topics globally. How do these resonate with you?

We are committed to ensuring that our production processes meet ethical standards and we contribute positively to the environment. We must be responsible, not just stylish.

How do you perceive the fashion industry in Uganda?

Uganda’s fashion industry is vibrant and full of potential. There is so much creativity and cultural richness to draw from.

Also, there are challenges such as limited resources and market exposure. If we can overcome these hurdles, Ugandan designers can make a huge impact on the global stage.

What makes Ugandan fashion unique?

Ugandan fashion incorporates traditional fabrics, patterns, and craftsmanship, but we also add a modern twist to make it relevant to today’s fashion scene.

What role do you think Ugandan designers can play on the global fashion stage?

Ugandan designers have the potential to showcase our country’s rich cultural heritage and unique design aesthetics globally.

If we can work without divisions or unnecessary competition, we can shine internationally.

Do you think there is support for emerging designers in Uganda?

No, there is still a long way in terms of support for young designers, especially from the government. We need more initiatives to help emerging talent grow.

How do you stay creative and innovative in such a fast-changing industry?

I am constantly seeking new ideas and embracing diverse influences. I stay connected to art, music, and other creative outlets while sketching ideas daily. This helps me keep my brand’s unique identity.

Where would you like to see Ugandan fashion in the next five or so years?

I would love to see Ugandan fashion blending traditional elements with modern trends, creating something unique. I hope to see Ugandan designers gaining recognition on the global stage.

And, two cents to those yet to build their brands?

Stay true to yourself, embrace your roots, and always push your creative boundaries.