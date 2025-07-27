Sharon Oringa rocks Ankara boldly

Many of us have gone through a kitenge obsession. The vibrant patterns and bold vibe of African prints make them hard to resist. Whether it’s a statement blazer or a matching set, Ankara has a way of making you feel radiant and stylish.

While many designers in Uganda and East Africa lean into Western minimalism, Sharon Oringa Aber is proudly centering African prints. The founder and creative director of Fix It by Oringa, is showing that fashion rooted in heritage can still be modern.

Fix It by Oringa isn’t just a fashion label, it is a statement: African fashion isn’t emerging. It’s here. It’s bold. It’s ours. We spoke with Sharon about Ankara, identity, and why she’s designing on her own terms.

Why Ankara? What keeps you coming back to it?

I am Sharon Oringa Aber, founder of Fix It by Oringa. My love for Ankara runs deep, the colours, the patterns, the stories. I wanted to create something that celebrates identity and builds confidence. Fix It by Oringa is my love letter to home, re-imagined.

In a globalised industry, what does staying rooted in African textiles mean to you?

It’s a quiet rebellion and an act of love. My designs show that African heritage belongs front and centre. Our fabrics don’t need to change to be accepted. Fix it by Oringa’s tagline is “Wear Ankara like your second skin.” That says it all.

Do you feel pressure to follow trends like silk, satin, or neutrals?

I notice the trends, they’re beautiful. But trends are suggestions, not rules. I’ll add modern fabrics like satin, but always with Ankara. When you create from the heart, you don’t chase trends. You become the statement.

Some say Ankara is too bold or limiting. Thoughts?

Ankara isn’t limiting, it’s misunderstood. It’s not just fabric, it’s a language. Boldness is a cultural strength. The industry wants diversity—this is what it looks like. I’m not shrinking African aesthetics, I’m expanding them.

What stories does Ankara tell that Western fabrics cannot?

Ankara speaks of ancestry, celebration, and resilience. The prints carry proverbs, rituals, and memory. Western fabrics focus on texture; Ankara brings emotion. Kikoy? That’s Ugandan. Kente? Ghana. Each print holds roots.

Are there challenges in appealing to global clients?

Yes, especially sourcing authentic prints. Shipping from West Africa or Congo is costly. And there’s a bias that African fabrics aren’t “luxury.” But I’ve shipped to more than 14 countries. Clients see the story behind each piece—and the value.

You’re going global on your terms. What does that mean to you?

It means staying true to culture. A client in Europe once said, “I’ve never had so many people ask what I was wearing.” That proved authenticity travels.

Do you feel a responsibility to represent Uganda?

It happens naturally. Last October, I launched Hot Ugandan Girl in Kikoy for Independence Month and even non-Ugandans bought it. That felt powerful.

What should more African designers know about our fabrics?

They are not just for weddings or Sundays. They carry identity and pride. We have been taught to value imports but our fabrics are luxury. We just need to believe it.

If your Ankara could speak, what would it say about you and your generation?

About me? “She wears her culture like a crown.”

About my generation? “We are done waiting. We are here bold and unapologetic.”

We are not copying the world. We are redefining it.