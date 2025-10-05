Speedball redefines Kampala street style





Street style might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Ugandan fashion, but it is definitely one of the most expressive. It is laid-back yet intentional; the kind of style you throw on when you want to be comfortable, but still want to turn heads. And one of the brands taking the lead on this style in Kampala is Speedball, a homegrown label founded by David Mulolo, Bua Marvia, and John Barendse.

The brand is not only setting the trends with street style, but in a way also showing what is possible in Uganda, in as far as creativity is concerned. And in David’s words, “we wanted to stand with President Kaguta Museveni in pushing the BUBU [Buy Uganda Build Uganda] agenda!”

We caught up with the trio to talk about their journey, the culture around street wear, and how they are making it cool to wear Ugandan-made fashion.

So, how did Speedball come about?

The idea was born out of friendship and a shared love for creativity. We wanted to create something that represented us; young, bold, unapologetic, but also something that could stand alongside the global streetwear brands we admired. We also wanted to push the “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” agenda. In our own way, we felt we could contribute to that conversation by showing what is possible at home.

Do you still remember your very first design?

Oh yes, we will never forget it. It was the Wisdom and Power shirt from our Genesis Collection. The design carried the message that wisdom and power come from God. The response blew us away.

People were buying it as birthday gifts, and others were buying in groups just so they could match. It was more than just a T-shirt; it felt like joining a movement.

What gap did you want Speedball to fill on Uganda’s fashion scene?

We realised there was not much in terms of locally designed streetwear that young people could actually relate to. We wanted to create clothes that felt authentic to us, made by people our age, reflecting our own lived experiences. That is why our designs carry this fresh, youthful energy; they come straight from teenagers and 20-somethings who live and breathe this culture.

Streetwear is often tied to culture and community. What influences your aesthetic?

It comes from the things we want to experience ourselves. You know those moments when you see something online and think, “Why can’t I have that in Uganda?” We take that idea, gather our friends, and make it happen. It is about creating experiences as much as it is about making clothes.

Do you think Ugandans are ready to fully embrace streetwear?

Definitely. In fact, Ugandans have always loved streetwear; they just did not have a homegrown brand giving it to them. Now, with new music, events, and creatives putting Uganda on global stages, there is a need for style that reflects that pride. People want something they can wear and proudly say, “Yes, this is from home.”

Who is a “Speedball wearer” to you?

The main character. They are bold, creative, problem-solvers who do not just consume but create culture. They stand out. They are the experience.

What has been the most rewarding part of building the brand?

The community. Seeing thousands of people waiting for our drops or events; is surreal. That excitement and love make every late night and every challenge worth it.

What hurdles have you faced?

Resources; getting high-quality fabrics and materials is not always easy. Another is the lack of creative hubs in Kampala where young people can collaborate and build together. But, those challenges only push us harder. We believe in what we are doing, and we know God is backing us, so we keep moving.

Do you feel streetwear brands here get enough support?

No. There is demand because Ugandans love good things. But we need more production spaces, creative hubs, and government recognition of fashion as a serious industry that can compete globally.

If Speedball were a song or album, what would it be?

Kanye West’s Donda. It brought together many different artistes and styles to create something that glorifies God in a way the world had never seen before. That is the kind of energy we want for Speedball.

Which Ugandan celebrity would you love to see in Speedball?

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Imagine him in Speedball merch, or even attending one of our events; that would be life-changing for us.

What is the one piece that really represents the heart of your brand?

Our piece from the Random Shi campaign. It is unpredictable, bold, and deeply creative just like us. It also reflects the diverse network we have built, bringing together Ugandans, Rwandese, Japanese, Sudanese, Indians, name it.

How do you want people to feel when they wear Speedball?

They should feel like they belong to a diverse community full of interesting and creative people. Wearing Speedball is not just about clothes; it is about being part of a movement.

What’s next for the brand?

We are excited about December. We will be launching the Speedball Pop-Up, which is not just about shopping our pieces. It is going to be a space for networking, connecting, and celebrating this community we are building.