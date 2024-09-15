Stylists behind your celebrities

Martin Larry

Real name Martin Larry Mukooza, Larry is the designer behind the brand Larry Casual.

He has been in the fashion business for more than 14 years, having started out with Zirian Missfixit, the official designer for the Miss Uganda pageant then.

Larry has designed outfits for celebrities including music producer Paddyman, comedian Patrick Salvador, actor John Ssegawa and musicians Mesach Semakula, Ronald Mayinja, Aziz Azion, Pastor Robert Kayanja Jr,several ambassadors as well as royals such as Prince Junju and recently the Kyabazinga’s wedding outfit.

Abbas Kaijuka

The brains behind Kai’s Divo Collection, Abbas Kaijuka is a force to reckon with in Uganda’s fashion industry. His contribution to the industry has seen him designing for celebrities on and off red carpet events. He is famed for having designed Eddy Kenzo’s Kikoyi outfit at the Grammys in the US. He has also dressed celebrities like Bebe Cool, Chameleone,B2C,Geosteady,Maurice Kirya, Ceaserous, Voltage Music, Jamal and event host J Kazoora, among others. His works are not just limited to male artiste, he is also behind the great looks of many female artistes as well.

Kaijuka started designing in 2014 after he took a trip to China and bought several items including clothes for his former workmates, friends, and family. Shortly af-

ter that, his client base grew to artistes, media personalities and models. Kaijuka ditched his degree in human resource management for fashion.

Ronald Mugisha

Popularly known as Ronnie Guns, Ronald Mugisha has made a name for making outfits for artistes, especially during their concerts and video shoots. He has designed Chameleone’s ironman costume for Hit By Hit concert that almost made him suffocate while on stage because he failed to operate it. He made Bebe Cool’s outfits during the Battle of Champions, also designed attire for his Ndisa Buti and Nyonyi Nkeze songs plus Cocodiosis album launch. Guns is also the brain behind Bobi Wine’s outfit for Kyarenga concert including the outfit that almost caused trouble with the Catholic Church just after his concert.

Gun's love for fashion started in Luzira Prison when he sharpened his designing skills as an inmate and he now dresses Uganda’s top musicians.

Bryan Ahumuza

Bryan Ahumuza started his label Abryanz Collection in 2009. His designs have been showcased in Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa, and Africa Fashion Week. The celebrities he has dressed for photoshoots, shows and TV appearances include Eddy Kenzo, Chameleone, Toniks, Douglas Lwanga and Calvin Da Entertainer.

Nelly Salvatore Nelson Byanyima, real name, Nelly Salvatore,is distinct in his craft.He loves using swords, spears, helmets, guns, axes and masks. He recently made head lines after designing Weasel’s attire during Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert. He took inspiration from the Mandalorian, a Star Wars series in which after the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy. Salvatore picked inspiration from the series to create a mind-blowing costume for artiste Weasel.

He picks inspiration from his surroundings and the blockbuster films he watches such as Black Panther and Star Wars.

Salvatore has worked on the costume that featured in the TV advert for Nyege Nyege virtual festival of 2020, Cindy Sanyu’s Boom Party Concert of 2020 and Laba Level TV advert for DStv’s Pearl Magic Prime 2021 and other photoshoot projects that have gone viral on different social media platforms.