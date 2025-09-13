Technology meets tradition at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

For five days, Moscow turned into a fashion capital buzzing with ideas, runways, and conversations that stretched far beyond clothes. This year’s BRICS+ Fashion Summit ran alongside Moscow Fashion Week, and for me, attending the summer edition for the first time was refreshing in every sense. Imagine watching models strut down runways staged outdoors on a floating bridge, with Moscow’s golden domes and skyline in the background, as the sun bounced off the water. The heat was brutal, especially for the outdoor showcases, but when the models came down that runway, the sun burn was all worth it!

The summit opened with a series of business talks that set the tone for the week. These weren’t just panel discussions; they were big, thought-provoking conversations about where fashion is heading and how different regions, Africa included, fit into the conversation. The Africa Regional Session stood out for me. Listening to delegates from across the continent reminded me how rich and layered our fashion industry truly is. From Ethiopia’s Mahlet Afework, who is building not just collections but academies, to Ghana’s Nana Tamakloe of Accra Fashion Week, the message was clear: African fashion is not just “emerging”; it is here, and it is influencing the global market.

Egypt’s Susan Sabet reminded us of the history of Egyptian cotton and how the government is now trying to reclaim its spot as a world leader. Tunisia’s Anis Montacer spoke about traditional embroidery, still done by hand, that continues to inspire new collections. Listening to all this, I could not help but think about Uganda’s own backcloth, kitenge, and cowrie shells; I think it’s about time they got onto the global stage.

Rethinking marketing

Another session I found eye-opening was about marketing in the fashion industry. The speakers insisted that in a world oversaturated with flashy ads, brands that keep it honest and personal will stand out. What struck me most was the idea of the “grand influencer”; people over 60 who are building huge followings on social media using fashion. This reminded of Zambia’s Margret Chola, who in her 80’s, has built quite the following because of her fashion! She would, without a doubt give a lot of these young influencers a run for their money. There was also a practical reminder for young designers: you don’t need a massive budget to build a brand. “Speak in your own voice,” one speaker said. That hit home. This is advice Ugandan creatives can take to heart because your authenticity is your strongest currency.

Technology as style

One of the most futuristic sessions focused on how technology is reshaping fashion. This was not just about digital clothing or AI. It was about real, tangible innovations, like a prosthetic arm encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals, or clothing being made from Apple peelings. The message was powerful: technology is not just functional, it can also be beautiful, empowering, and expressive. Sustainability also came up repeatedly in a lot of the conversations. With consumers asking tougher questions about where their clothes come from, the pressure is on for designers to create with conscience. That is a conversation that Ugandan brands can easily plug into.

The runway spectacle

Then came the part everyone waits for: the shows. Moscow Fashion Week kicked off with a bang at Zaryadye Park, and over five days, more than 70 Russian and international brands showcased their collections across the city. The floating bridge shows were my favourite. Picture this: a runway suspended over water, models in sweeping SOLANGEL gowns walking into the sunset, while the Moscow skyline served as the backdrop. The city’s historic Kitaygorodskaya Wall also hosted shows, giving everything a cinematic feel.

Among the designers, a few stood out. Armenian label Loom Weaving delivered bohemian knits with a 70s vibe that consisted of fringed skirts, fuzzy sweaters, and turtlenecks with suede skirts. Turkish designer Emre Erdemoğlu brought the Wild West to Moscow with leather-heavy looks that made me wish Beyoncé had borrowed them for her “Cowboy Carter” tour. Moscow-based Solangel merged Slavic heritage with modern couture, sending down gowns embroidered with motifs of wheat fields and birch trees; pieces that felt like wearable art.

Seeing African designers such as David Tlale, Nairobi Fashion Week Founder Brian Kihindas, and other leaders from the continent take up space at such a prestigious event filled me with pride. For Ugandan designers and creatives, there’s a lot to learn from the summit. It is not about copying and pasting, rather drawing inspiration from their boldness. Imagine a Kampala Fashion Week show staged at the Independence Monument or along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Uganda Tourism Board, this is your cue: partner with the fashion industry to spotlight Uganda as both a cultural and creative destination. If anything, the BRICS+ Summit showed me that the world is hungry for fresh voices and authentic stories. Uganda has both in abundance. What we need now is the confidence to take up space, invest in our craft, and push our creativity beyond borders.



