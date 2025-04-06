Tips to take the necktie beyond the suit

When it comes to men’s fashion, the necktie has for decades been a symbol of formality, professionalism, and classic menswear. Traditionally, it has been reserved for suiting, but as fashion evolves, the tie is being reimagined in ways that break from convention. Whether you are looking to elevate a casual outfit or inject personality into your style, there are numerous ways to wear a tie beyond the typical suit-and-tie combination. Here are four stylish alternatives that prove the tie is more versatile than ever.

Ties with casual blazers and denim

The smart-casual look has become a wardrobe staple for men who want to balance sophistication with ease. Pairing a tie with a casual blazer and denim is a great way to achieve this effortless look. Opt for a lightweight, unstructured blazer like linen or cotton to keep the look relaxed. A button-down shirt works well as a base, providing a clean canvas for your tie to shine.

For the tie, ditch the silk options typically reserved for formal wear and instead choose a knit, wool, or linen tie. These textures complement denim and give the outfit a laid-back feel. To complete the look, roll up the sleeves of your blazer slightly and wear a pair of leather loafers or clean white sneakers. This styling trick allows you to wear a tie without appearing overdressed while still maintaining a polished appearance.

The tie and shorts combination

One of the most unexpected yet stylish ways to wear a tie is by incorporating it into a shorts outfit. While this may seem unconventional, it works remarkably well when executed correctly, giving off a polished summer aesthetic perfect for resort wear or casual social events.

To pull this off, choose a tailored pair of chino or linen shorts, something structured rather than overly relaxed. Pair them with a crisp button-down shirt and a slim, lightweight tie. The trick is to opt for soft fabrics like cotton or linen to maintain a breathable, effortless vibe. You can add a lightweight blazer or a vest for a more sophisticated touch.

Footwear plays a crucial role in completing this look. Leather loafers, espadrilles, or minimalistic sneakers will ensure you appear refined rather than overly experimental. This look is perfect for warm-weather gatherings, brunches, or even beachside events where you want to stand out in a subtle yet stylish way.

Ties and cardigans

For those who appreciate preppy, Ivy League-inspired dressing, wearing a tie with a cardigan is a great way to achieve a refined yet relaxed look. This combination offers a softer alternative to a full suit while still maintaining an air of sophistication.

Start with a well-fitted button-down shirt, something plain or patterned and a slim, knit, or textured tie. Layer over it with a fine-knit cardigan in neutral or earthy tones. The key here is balance: opt for a fitted cardigan rather than an oversized one to keep the look sleek and structured. For bottoms, dark denim or tailored trousers will work best.

Your footwear choices can vary depending on the occasion. Brogues, monk straps, or even high-end sneakers add a modern twist to the traditional preppy aesthetic. Whether you’re heading to a casual business meeting, a dinner date, or a relaxed day at the office, this look is both comfortable and refined.

Ties with leather jackets for an edgy look

Pairing a tie with a leather jacket may seem like an unusual combination, but when done right, it results in an effortlessly cool and rebellious aesthetic. This look is ideal for those who want to infuse a bit of rock-and-roll edge into their style while still maintaining a polished feel.

Start with a fitted, crisp white shirt and a skinny or slim tie. The contrast between the tie and the ruggedness of the leather jacket creates an interesting dynamic. A classic black or brown leather biker jacket adds just the right amount of attitude.

For the lower half, go for slim-fit jeans; distressed if you want a grittier vibe or tailored black trousers for a more refined contrast. Chelsea boots or leather dress shoes complete the look, ensuring that the ensemble remains intentional and stylish rather than mismatched. This tie-styling approach is perfect for evening events, creative workplaces, or even casual date nights where you want to stand out with an effortlessly cool presence.

The tie is no longer confined to corporate boardrooms and formal events. With these four styling alternatives, men can embrace its versatility and integrate it into everyday fashion in unexpected yet stylish ways. Whether dressing up shorts, layering it under a cardigan, pairing it with denim, or adding edge with a leather jacket, the tie remains a timeless accessory that can be adapted to suit any personal style.

So, the next time you reach for a tie, think beyond the suit and try something that will make you stand out from the crowd!