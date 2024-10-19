Trends from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

Earlier this month, more than 200 delegates descended upon Moscow for the new season of Moscow Fashion Week, which was in conjunction with the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. I was privileged to witness the flair, creativity, and classic pieces from designers worldwide, including Russia, Indonesia,

Dressy denim – Kensun (China)

Denim rarely screams sophistication. However, with evolution denim takes on a more elevated role, making it a chic statement piece. Chinese designer Kensun captured this perfectly with his denim creations, featuring dresses adorned with cut-outs and appliqués. Known for blending traditional styles with modern innovation, Kensun’s collection transformed denim from casual to high fashion. This could shift your wardrobe from lazy-day attire to stylish evening looks, simply by pairing your pieces with the right accessories.Neons are back – Raegitazoro (Indonesia)

Indonesian brand Raegitazoro brought a nostalgic burst of colour to the runway. Models graced the catwalk in lime green and pink ensembles, contrasted with sleek black pieces, signalling the return of neon. Neon accents are a signature of Raegitazoro, whose collection promotes sustainability while blending business casual and street style. If you are hesitant to go full neon, Raegitazoro showed how to subtly incorporate the trend such as a neon necktie or a pop of colour against neutral tones. My favourite was a chic all-black outfit with a neon stripe on the pant seams; a minimal yet eye-catching style.

Structured shoulders – Hatsibana

Nothing says power like structured shoulders, and Hatsibana executed this with finesse in their "Wild Rose" collection. Featuring strong shoulder details on dresses and blazers, this trend drew inspiration from traditional Kabardino-Balkarian patterns, the brand’s home region.

These shoulders add instant authority to any business or dressy look, becoming the focal point of your outfit. Your look will not go unnoticed even with minimal accessories.

The backward shirt – Rogov

Russian stylist and TV host Alexander Rogov's showcase was one of the most anticipated, with crowds packing the venue beyond capacity. Rogov's oversized coats, animal prints, and scarves added depth to his collection, but it was the backward shirt trend that stood out. Styled with matching bottoms and a statement white belt, this look was innovative and stylish. Flipping your shirt backwards is a simple trick that breathes new life into old pieces. Rogov's show proved that sometimes, it is the smallest details that make the biggest impact.

Flipped waistlines – Yana Besfamilnaya

I first spotted the flipped waistline trend with a Nigerian brand, and it is exciting to see it making waves on the Moscow runway. Yana Besfamilnaya’s collection, centred on deconstruction was the perfect canvas for this trend. Paired with torn-off sleeves and flowing trench coats, the flipped waistline brought an edgy, rebellious feel to the collection. This trend is ideal for casual looks with a twist. It is attention-grabbing without being over-the-top.Exposed Pelvis – Luba Gonchar

A well-placed cutout can add intrigue to any outfit, and the exposed pelvis trend in Luba Gonchar's collection delivers just that. Highlighted on both dresses and pants, this daring trend offers a peek of skin playfully and tastefully. Whether you opt for a double or single cutout, this trend draws attention to your look, making it a standout choice for both casual and evening wear. Spice up your next red carpet-appearance.

Knitwear – Maison Kaleidoscope