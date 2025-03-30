Trends from the Moscow Fashion week

The second week of March got me at the front row at Moscow Fashion Week, taking in the thrill and excitement alongside delegates from around the world. Held at Manege in the heart of Moscow, the event kicked off with a spectacular line-up of 15 initial runway shows, featuring talented designers from Moscow, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Ivanovo, Lytkarino, Omsk, and Ulan-Ude.

The runway also welcomed creative minds from different countries such as US, China, India, Armenia, and South Africa, adding international flair to the showcase.

From bold colour palettes to intricate details that would make for great street style, Moscow Fashion Week delivered an array of trends that could easily be incorporated into everyday wardrobes. Here are some standout trends that dominated the six-day fashion affair.

The tie necklace

This trend has been making waves and it made an appearance on the runway in the collection by Ante Kovac, a Russian designer known for avant-garde accessories. The concept involves wearing a tie as a necklace instead of pairing it with a shirt. Styled with an oversized blazer and snake-print boots, the tie necklace made for a dramatic and edgy statement. This look is a great alternative for those who want to elevate their outfit without traditional jewellery. So, next time instead of pearls or diamonds, consider a stylish tie.

Two-toned jackets

As a fashion enthusiast with an obsession for coats, I am always on the lookout for unique outerwear pieces. So, when I spotted the two-toned coat by Ante Kovac, I knew I had found my latest wardrobe crush. The designer showcased a stunning blue and black snake-print coat, styled effortlessly with a fitted bodysuit and sleek black accessories. This trend offers a fresh spin on classic outerwear and simplifies styling. Just pair it with a solid-coloured base and let the coat be the star of the look.

Reimagined denim

Denim is a wardrobe staple, but it can sometimes feel repetitive. However, designer Ermilov redefined denim by introducing washed-out hues and creased textures, giving it a relaxed yet high-fashion appeal. This updated take on denim is effortlessly chic, versatile, and can transition from casual daywear to an elevated evening look, depending on how it is styled.

Bridal wear inspiration

Moscow Fashion Week had plenty of unique bridal fashion ideas. Designers such as Bouzma Ethnique Zuhat (Russia-based), Yelets Lace, and Metrics Academy of Branding and Design presented breathtaking bridal-inspired pieces. From Bouzma Ethnique’s voluminous full-skirted designs to Yelets Lace’s ethereal caped gowns, the runway oozed elegance. Notably, Metrics Academy debuted a minimalist yet striking strapless round-skirted gown—an unconventional choice that could redefine bridal trends. Will we see more brides embracing simplicity over extravagance in the coming years? Only time will tell.

Furry footwear – TooMatch and Freedom Tag

Accessories also played a pivotal role in trendsetting, with furry footwear taking centre stage. First spotted on Rihanna and later seen on influencers worldwide, these bold shoes were showcased by TooMatch and Freedom Tag. Designed to make a statement, these shoes were paired with equally structured outfits, such as TooMatch’s shoulder-padded black dress and Ante Kovac’s colour-blocked green and maroon suit. If you’re looking to add drama to your outfit, furry footwear might just be the trend for you.

Dressing up lace

Traditionally considered a romantic or eveningwear fabric, lace received a modern update on the runway. TooMatch and Catarina Nova redefined lace by incorporating it into daytime looks, styled with oversized blazers, chunky sweaters, and gloves. The result? A stylish yet wearable ensemble that blends femininity with an edge. Let the lace be the focal point while ensuring the rest of the outfit is structured and refined.



Matching sets –

Maison Kaleidoscope

On day two of Moscow Fashion Week, I unknowingly aligned with one of the key runway trends, matching sets which was my outfit of the day, as I headed to the shows. Known for its intricate knitwear, Maison Kaleidoscope showcased a stunning collection of coordinated outfits, complete with feathery sleeve details for added drama. Matching sets, when worn in the right shade, print, and fit, are incredibly versatile and they work for business casual settings, brunch dates, and even evening events.