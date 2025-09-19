Trendsetters: From #OOTD reels to online fashion icons

Not too long ago, finding fashion inspiration meant flipping through glossy magazines, watching TV style segments, or window shopping for ideas. Today, that inspiration is right at your fingertips. With platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok, Ugandan creators are not just participating in global fashion trends, they are leading the conversation, setting trends, and reshaping what style means for thousands of their followers every day.

These creators are not merely showcasing outfits, they are redefining fashion itself. Their social media feeds are real time mood boards, and masterclasses in personal branding. More than just curated content, they offer real inspiration and style tips, that anyone looking to transform their own style can pick from. Gloria Haguma looks at some of the Ugandan digital trendsetters redefining style and fashion content on social media.

Rebecca Nanjengo (@rebeccananjego)

Rebecca is what you would call the “OG” of fashion blogging in Kampala. She was creating fashion content long before Instagram became the thing, and that consistency has earned her a top spot on this list. Her fashion sense is timeless, characterised by clean silhouettes, chic layering, and versatile staples. What makes Rebecca stand out, however, is her practicality. She is a thrift queen; that friend who shows you how to work magic with what you already own. Her series, like “One Dress, Four Ways,” has become a blueprint on how to look stylish without breaking the bank.

Scrolling through Rebecca’s page feels refreshing. She does not chase trends for the sake of them; instead, she shows you how to make fashion work for your lifestyle. A thrifted blazer paired with denim can be a workwear look. A floral skirt can be styled for both Sunday brunch and Monday meetings. In an era where fast fashion seems to be the trend of choice for many, Rebecca’s approach is different. She teaches that you do not need excess to be stylish; you just need creativity. And that is why her content resonates: it is stylish, but above all, it is achievable. Rebecca shows that thrifting is not just economical, but fashionable. We cannot wait to see the magic she does with her new baby brand, Ofumbi.

Salim Fidah (@salim_fidah_)

If there is anyone redefining suits for men in Kampala, it is Salim. Best known as a designer, his personal style is equally as exciting as the designs he creates. Salim takes the suit, even for women, and reimagines it with colour, structure, prints and bold detailing. His bell-bottom trousers, often designed with slits or extra flare, are always statement pieces. What sets Salim apart is his ability to balance structure with creativity. His suits are sharp, but never boring. He adds personality to tailoring, something Ugandan men’s fashion desperately needs. He also plays around with accessories quite well with his own style, which a lot of the time ends up elevating his look altogether, like simply throwing on a head scarf, or a pair of sunglasses over a metallic coloured suit!

Ketra Mulungi (@ms.ketrah__)

You would not think a mini skirt could make quite the dressy fashion look until you take a scroll through Ketra’s Instagram feed. Long before the neckties on women’s wear made a comeback, she was already making a case for it and pushing hard for it through her different looks. Whether she is posing for some street fashion in the streets of Milan or simply creating some fashion content at an event, Ketra is always going to deliver the kind of look that you do a double-take on. She is also the queen of layering, and her overcoats will definitely have you needing to update your own collection. She has positioned herself as a creator who does not just follow trends, but actively helps set them. For young women, Ketra’s content is inspiring because it shows that fashion does not require too much effort, but rather leaning more towards what bets reflects your personality. You can be daring, you can be playful, and you can make every sidewalk your runway.

Juan Nsabiye (@juannsabiye)

Juan represents a refreshing side of Ugandan fashion content, which is menswear with personality. A designer and lifestyle creator, Juan’s style reflects a man who is deeply comfortable in his skin. His looks are tailored yet playful, polished yet approachable. One day, he is in a crisp three-piece suit for a gala. The next day, he is in a shorts suit with loafers for brunch. He experiments with colour, soft pastels, rich jewel tones, and accessories that add just the right detail. What makes Juan’s content impactful is his reminder that style can and should be fun. In a world where many men choose to stick to the tucked-in black pants and a white shirt, Juan’s content feels like a breath of fresh air. He is changing the game by showing how tailoring, grooming, and colour can transform everyday wear for men into something that is IG-worthy.

Henry Lubega (@_real_home_quan)

For anyone addicted to TikTok like I am, Lubega, aka Real Homie Quan, needs no introduction. His signature catchphrase, “Tewelabiila ekyiwowo” (“Don’t forget the perfume”), is possibly what got a lot of our attention and drove us to start paying attention to his feed. Lubega is both a musician and fashion designer, and his content reflects that creativity so well. His outfits are bold and experimental; head-to-toe pink looks, distressed ensembles that somehow still look elegant, or eclectic layering that feel dramatic yet stylish.

What sets him apart is his individuality. His fashion does not mimic anyone else’s; it is deeply personal, which is what any stylish person should be. But while his looks may feel over the top, there is always a lesson or two to pick. He reminds us that style is about identity, and confidence is the most important accessory.

Lubega’s TikTok and IG presence also bring humour to fashion. In a space that can feel intimidating or overly serious, he makes it fun, approachable, and even educational.

Lucy Bunyenyezi (@lucy_smize)

When a Lucy Smize post goes up, you stop scrolling. Her looks command attention! Not in a loud way though; they are refined, colourful, and fashion-forward!

Lucy embodies the “old money” aesthetic, but she reinvents it with playful colours and textures. She often incorporates Ugandan-made brands, giving visibility to local designers on her many adventures, many of which are to dreamy destinations. If it is not a Beryl Qouture dress for a private Gondola ride in Venice, then it is a Miss Shee creation against the backdrop of the Maraya AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond fashion, Lucy has created a lifestyle universe where she merges food, culture, and proves that fashion is not just about what you wear, it is about how you show up. Whether she is dining at an upscale restaurant or exploring a travel destination, the clothes are part of the story.

Her content shows that luxury is not necessarily about labels. Lucy makes fashion inspirational, not intimidating, proving that elegance can be both playful and accessible.

Cate Ayellah (@cateayellah)

Cate is a stylist first then creator, and you can see the difference in her content. Her feed is polished without feeling pretentious, and her outfits balance practicality and inspiration. Her style is infused with personality. Cate can take wardrobe basics such as jeans and sneakers and transform them into something Instagram-worthy. It is not just what she wears, but how she wears it: the posing, the attitude, and the way she edits her feed into a cohesive aesthetic.

Each image feels like a page from a magazine, yet it is still authentic to her. Cate’s ability to curate extends beyond her clothes. She tells stories with her content, using styling, presets, and captions to set moods that inspire her followers. One post might be playful and edgy, the next sophisticated and minimal. Cate’s content shows that with minimal basics and good styling, even the simplest wardrobe staples such as jeans, sneakers, and blazers can look street style-ready. Her social media feed is a masterclass in doing more with less.



