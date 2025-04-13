Turn that gloomy weather into a stylish moment

When it rains it pours in Kampala. The streets can quickly shift from sunny hustle to soaked chaos. Traffic slows down, muddy puddles fill the roads, and at times, only a boda boda can get you from point A to point B in time. Other times, it is impossible to move on a boda boda.

For many, this is the cue to grab whatever dull, functional item they can find: a black jacket here, an old hoodie there and brave the storm, something they can easily clean later. While Flavia Nansubuga, a fashion enthusiast, wears darker clothes because they tend to retain heat, there are times she wants to throw on her bright dress and just feel good, with a brighter mood. In the middle of this grey wash, one can still unapologetically wear bold, joyful, bright colours even in the rain.

Why bright colours work

Rainy weather often casts a dull mood, literally and emotionally. But bright colours offer a kind of defiance, a way to inject energy and personality into otherwise dull days. “Wearing something bright on a rainy day not only lifts my mood, but also helps me stand out. It can be a bright hoodie, leggings and my leather brown boots or my dresses. They work all the time,” says Patricia Birungi, a freelance writer.

Bright raincoats

Waterproof does not have to mean boring. Go for neon, pastel, or jewel-toned rain jackets. Look out for ones with cinched waists for shape or cropped cuts to avoid dragging mud.“I have actually not seen dull colored raincoats in a while. There are transparent ones that can even show off your outfit when you wear it,” Nansubuga says. Style tip: Pair a banana-yellow raincoat with black leggings and white sneakers (or rain boots) for a mood boost. For the mud, like Nansubuga, you can wear boots, flat shoes or Crocs and change them for sneakers when you reach your destination.

Leather boots can go a long way

Esther Nakaziba, a make-up artist and costume designer, says bright colours have always been her colour pallet, no matter the weather. However, when the rainy season sets in, that is when her leather boots come in. “I can style my long black boots with an outfit. But they have to be leather, so that I can clean them whenever they get muddy,” Nakaziba says. Uganda’s rains can be ruthless especially in packed ask anyone who’s lost a shoe in a Kisenyi flood. Rubber boots in brighter colors too or printed designs are both functional and fierce. Shopping tip: Check out stalls in Kikuubo or secondhand markets such as Owino for unique finds. Upscale, you can find online boutiques such as SewBantu and Guiza on Instagram and Facebook or other socials which do deliveries as long as you make a pick.

Layer with purpose

With Uganda's climate, anything is possible. It can be chilly this minute and hot the next. Layer breathable fabrics underneath your bright outerwear. Think cotton T-shirts under waterproof kitenge-printed jackets or a cropped hoodie. Style tip: Knot long skirts or wear cropped pants to avoid getting the hems soaked in the mud.

Umbrellas as statement pieces

Instead of hiding under a dull umbrella, carry one that says something: floral, colour-blocked, polka-dotted, or transparent with a bright trim. It can be your portable shield and a part of your outfit.

Bags that can brave the rain

Swap your suede or canvas bag for waterproof totes or backpacks in bold hues. Go hands-free with a bright cross body bag so you can hold your umbrella and navigate the rain safely.

Local style, local sources

Rainy day fashion does not have to cost a fortune. Kampala’s markets are full of hidden gems if you know where to look: Owino Market for retro raincoats and leather boots at even subsidised prices. Wandegeya for funky plastic accessories and vibrant umbrellas Online boutiques offer colorful ranges of outerwear and kitenge mashups.

Rock the pop in rain

Rainy seasons do not have to mean sacrificing one’s style signature. This can be the perfect time to experiment, whether with colour-blocked rainwear, waterproof kitenge, or just a pair of statement boots.