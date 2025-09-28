Women take over tie game





When it comes to fashion, it is often the unexpected details that make the loudest statement. Lately, one accessory has quietly slipped into the women’s style scene and is suddenly everywhere: the tie. Once a staple of menswear, this classic piece is having a major moment in women’s fashion, and I could not be more excited.

What makes the tie trend so refreshing is its wearability. Unlike those tricky fads that demand a whole new wardrobe, this one is flexible, playful, and surprisingly easy to pull off. Whether you’re in skirts, denim, or dress pants, a tie can instantly elevate your look, swinging effortlessly between dressed-up chic and casual cool.

If you are wondering how to get started, the key is finding your comfort zone, minimalist or maximalist. Here is how to make the knot work for you.

The white/black dress shirt look

The easiest entry point? Pair a slim black tie with a crisp white or black button-down and tailored trousers. Add a V-neck sweater vest or blazer, depending on your vibe, and finish with heels or loafers. For a more relaxed spin, unbutton your shirt slightly and knot the tie loosely. It is sharp enough for the office or a pitch meeting, but still versatile enough to tweak with colour or pattern.

Go bigger or go home

Ready to make a statement? Let the tie take centre stage. Skip plain black and reach for stripes, sequins, or polka dots.

Pair it with clashing prints, oversized blazers, chunky jewellery, or even a hat, for a look that screams confidence. Whether with jeans, skirts, or shorts, this maximalist approach makes the tie the star of your outfit. Perfect for nights out, fashion events, or whenever you want all eyes on you.

The best part about this trend? You do not need to break the bank. Raid your dad’s, brother’s, or partner’s wardrobe, and you are instantly stocked.

The tie is a reminder that style has no rules: it can be playful, polished, daring, or understated. And who knows? What starts as a trend might just become a permanent accessory, and maybe even a fun way to share fashion moments with your better half.