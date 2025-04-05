Going out & Staying in





Events

Ndere Cultural Center: Nigerian artists Bayanni, Magixx and Boy Spice are going to perform in Uganda today during the Eastside tour at Ndere Cultural Centre starting at 6pm till late. The trio are going to be supported by other Ugandan artists including Joshua Baraka, Ava Peace and Vinka among others. Entry fee is Shs50,000 ordinary, Shs1.5M VIP for four and Shs3M for eight people.

Boy Spice are going to perform in Uganda. Photo/Courtesy

Lubiri Mengo: The Kabaka birthday run is happening tomorrow at Lubiri Mengo starting at 7am with kits going for Shs20,000. Themed ‘Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and fight to end HIV/Aids by 2030. Daily Monitor is sponsoring this run.

Kalangala: The Kalangala experience is still ongoing in Kalangala and ending tomorrow. Some of the activities happening include Nature walk, swimming, camp fire, card and board games among others. Registration is Shs518,000 which includes meals, accommodation and transportation. For registration call 0702859950.

Bugoma Sand Beach: The Grand reunion event is starting next Friday at Bugoma Sand Beach with activities like Quad bikes, boat cruise, Jet Skii, Nature walks, campfire, lake tours and live music mixes. Cottages with meals include shs350,000 single and Shs600,000 couples. Standard tents are Shs50,000 while hybrid tents are Shs100,000.

Busowoko Falls: Twende Safaris presents the Double Decker event happening this Sunday at Busowoko falls Jinja. Pick up point is Nansana B centre at 8 am. Activities include water massage, swimming, hide and seek, colour fest, dance battles and sack race among others. Booking fee is Shs20,000 and entry fee is Shs70,000 per person. Call 0776414187 for more info.

_______

Theatre

Ssewatti @ Bat Valley Theatre: Riverside Pearls presents Ssewatti, a play directed by Mariam Ndagire and written by Amor, Salma Bynes, Mariam Ndagire and Pr Juliet on tomorrow and on Sunday at Bat Valley Theatre for two shows, one at 2pm and 7pm. Entry fee is 20k and 50k VIP.

Comedicine @ National Theatre: Fun factory is back at the National Theatre for the Comedicine weekly show happening next Thursday starting at 7pm. Themed ‘In Laugh with you’, don’t miss Tuwangye, Buju, Frobisher, Namanda, Zizinga and Simon base Kalema among others. Doors will open at 7pm and entry fee is Shs30,000.

_______

Bars

Caliente Lounge: The Waka Waka vibes are on tonight at Caliente lounge on Bandali rise featuring Dj Micky, Dan and Emma Wayne. Omi Mc and Big Snoop will be the emcees for the night while Arnold West is the host. Doors open at 7pm and entrance is free while a bottle of JW double black is on a Shs50,000 discount.

10 years of Dj Pitto @ Tillys Entebbe: Dj Pitto is celebrating ten years this Sunday at Tillys Entebbe town starting at 6pm till late with performances coming in from John Blaq, Ziza Bafana, Kemishan and Mambo Yo among others. Deejays like Nimrod, SlickStuart, Roja and Pitto himself will be playing while Zahara Toto will be hosting it. Entry fee is 20k, 500k VIP and 1M VVIP.

Aqua Lounge: The K’opureti Quiz is happening next Tuesday at Aqua lounge and it will be kicking off at 9pm. The winning prizes include shots per round and liquor bottle for the overall winner. Buy one cocktail and get one free. Entrance is free.

Tamarai restaurant: The Sunday Roast brunch is tomorrow at Tamarai restaurant from 1pm till 7pm. Dj Mahad will be playing the music and entrance is Shs115,000 per person which comes with unlimited food with a welcome glass of perdeberg wine.