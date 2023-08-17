‘Although my boss, he was still a gentleman’

Peter Eretu and Bridget Ainebyoona met in Mbale District, eastern Uganda, on January 16, 2020. Theirs was an encounter that would later defy distance, tribal barriers and a global pandemic. As the world grappled with the challenges of Covid-19, their love blossomed.

Peter worked at Itel Mobile Limited, a company that marketed and priced Itel products and services, while Bridget worked at an Itel dealership known as Precious Communications.

Before the lockdown was announced, Peter would often visit the dealer’s shop where Bridget was based. He was in charge of evaluating the performance of the company’s sales representatives.

During one of these visits, Peter was captivated by Bridget’s beauty. Bridget, on the other hand, admired the fact that Peter was the embodiment of a true gentleman.

“He was friendly, calm and very kind. He was also always decently dressed and talked to everyone with so much respect,” Bridget recalls.

Peter’s admiration for Bridget grew and he found himself drawn to her composed manner and the gentle cadence of her voice. He says after having several conversations with her, he knew he had found his life’s companion.

Tribal barriers

Because Peter is an Itesot from Serere District and Bridget a Munyankore from Sheema District, the two faced the challenge of tribal differences. Bridget’s parents initially resisted the idea of their daughter marrying anyone from the eastern region.

Overcoming these prejudices was a journey of patience, commitment and prayer. Bridget’s unwavering faith and Peter’s persistence eventually softened Bridget’s parent, convincing them that love knows no tribal boundaries.

“When I told my parents about Peter, they discouraged me from going any further with the relationship, citing the many misconceptions they had about people from the region. I prayed to God to change their minds and they later believed that it was God’s plan for me to marry Peter,” Bridget recalls.

And four months after their initial meeting, Peter declared his intentions of making Bridget his wife.

“Peter had all the qualities I needed in a husband. I always wished to have a husband who is understanding, hardworking and gentle and he ticked all the boxes. We immediately started dating and our bond grew stronger with time,” says Bridget.

The couple notes that from the beginning, they valued faithfulness, communication, respect and endurance as they navigated the intricacies of their diverse backgrounds.

“As we nurtured our love, we thrived on the foundation of honesty, regular communication and patience as we learnt to adjust to each other,” Peter shares, adding that as soon as the lockdown was announced, they made it a habit to call and text each other daily.

After one year of dating, on March 19, 2022, in Kyangunddu, Sheema District, their union was celebrated as Bridget introduced Peter to her family and friends. She was delighted that many people turned up, especially Peter’s family who travelled from Serere District.

Wedding day

On July 2, 2022, the couple exchanged their vows at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Mbale, surrounded by, relatives, family and friends with Rev Eridad Milton Shisha presiding over the ceremony.

“The vows had a profound and lasting impact on me. They were not just spoken words, but words that solidified the deep connection and commitment between Bridget and I,” says Peter, adding: “The sermon also contained practical ideas which we still apply in our marriage,’’ he adds.

The two add that their reception at Marpple Cottages in Mbale, was made memorable by the beautiful and thoughtful music the DJ played. They also thank God for their Master of Ceremonies, tasty food and drinks and their friends and family.

Journey so far

Bridget says during their first year of marriage, they focused on learning more about each other’s likes and dislikes.

“We have different personalities but we learnt to have and are still learning how to merge these personalities daily,” Bridget says, adding that their courtship also played a big role in making them not only prospective partners but friends as well.

Peter and Brenda say their marriage is anchored in joint planning, prayer, open communication, mutual respect and spending time together. In addition, the couple’s love has been enriched by the arrival of their first born.

“Many say when a couple starts having children, their bond is affected. However, the arrival of our son has given us a purpose to love each other even more,” Peter says.

Cost

Although their wedding cost Shs25 million, the couple says they did not strain since they had savings that were enhanced by contributions from family and friends.