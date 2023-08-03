‘Brenda played hard to get’

Bruno Edgard Tumuhairwe met Brenda Amanya in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak. Bruno says he had been friends with Brenda’s brother since 2018 and when a lockdown was instituted, Bruno started working remotely at his parents’ home in Namugongo, Kampala, the same neighbourhood as Brenda’s brother.

“And because she lived alone, a decision was made for her to move in with her brother,” Bruno recalls, adding that he fell in love with her even before meeting her since her brother would always mention likable attributes such as being hardworking, kind and beautiful.

While Brenda’s brother knew most of Bruno’s family members, he (Bruno) had not met any of his family members. One evening, Brenda and her brother visited Bruno’s home, a short distance from where they lived.

“My first impression was how humble and respectful she was,” Bruno says, adding that even though it was the first time they were meeting, she was engaging and bold throughout the conversations they had.

According to Brenda, when they entered the house, Bruno was seated next to his mother watching a movie. However, he immediately stood up to greet them and show them where to sit.

“I thought he was married and had just come to visit his mother. Although I was smitten, I greeted him with a lot of humility and respect. Later, I remember telling my brother that his friend was handsome and asked him how old Bruno was,” she says.

Follow up

Bruno started thinking about Brenda all day and desired to talk to her every minute but she played hard to get.

“I would call and she would give me short answers to just end the conversation. Sometimes, she would not answer my calls and later say she was busy with work,” Bruno says. However, although this frustrated him, he decided to instead take his requests to God. He prayed for Brenda’s heart to soften towards him since by now, he had made up his mind and wanted her for a long-term relationship, probably ending in marriage.

And since he was friends with her brother, he did not want to damage this relationship by being too pushy.

Brenda says yes

On January 28, 2021, Bruno told Brenda he wanted to marry her as soon as possible and she said yes.

“During a long walk, we talked about dating and marriage. We also realised we had feelings for each other,” Brenda narrates, adding that she had fallen head over heels with Bruno’s height, appearance and eyes.

“He is very attractive. But above all, he is the most honest man I have ever met, not forgetting his unconditional love for God. These are qualities I needed in a husband and I was glad Bruno ticked all these boxes,’’ she says.

Bruno says Brenda’s beauty is striking.

“Her size and height are just what I was looking for. After talking for some time, I realised she had a generous and kind heart and she was intelligent,” he says, adding that he was glad that Brenda also wanted to grow her relationship with God, which drew him closer to her.

“I loved that we used to pray together. We would get a day in a week and fast together and we both valued the discipline of honesty and open communication,” he adds.

Brenda says they also agreed to remain pure until they day of their vows.

“We realised there was no need to rush, especially since our wedding was so. I thank God we kept our word until we got married,” she says.

Wedding ceremony

A month after their introduction ceremony in Masindi District, Bruno and Brenda exchanged their vows on November 6, 2021, at Worship Harvest Church in Naalya, Kampala, and held their reception at Unique Hotel, Kyaliwajjala. Their wedding budget was Shs14m with the wedding cake costing Shs800,000, photography Shs960,000 and decoration Shs2m.

Bruno says they were intentional about a reasonable wedding albeit classy. The budget was funded by both their savings as well as contributions from friends, workmates, family and church members. Bruno says the most outstanding moment at their wedding day was a speech from Brenda’s Uncle.

“Brenda’s father had passed on and her uncle, who walked her down the aisle gave a very powerful speech. He blessed us spiritually and gave us practicable advice that we still follow,” Bruno says, adding that the food was amazing and they received many precious gifts.

Journey so far

For almost two years, the couple’s marriage has flourished because of honesty, communication and prayer.

“We have faced both good and good times but the above values have helped us face the bad with positivity. Whenever we get misunderstandings, we always remember the purpose of our marriage and reconcile,” Bruno says.