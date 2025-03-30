‘Challenges may test you, but stick to trust’

When loves knocks on your heart, it tends to weaken your knees before it sweeps you off your feet . This is what Aloysius Kibira, the chairman of Kkingo Sub-county, and his wife Maria Proscovia Namugga, a teacher, who both reside in Nkoni Village, Kkingo in Lwengo District, experienced.

Their love story began during their student days—Proscovia was in her A-Level vacation while Aloysius was on his O-Level break when they met in 2012.

“During my Senior Six vacation in 2014, I got a job at Buladde FM, a local radio station in Masaka, while she was in her second year at Kabukunge Primary Teacher’s College,” Kibira recalls.

“I grew closer to Proscovia after my cousin introduced us because the two were close friends,” Kibira recalls.

“I got her phone number, and we just clicked.”

The attraction

From the moment they met, Aloysius and Proscovia shared a deep connection, bond only grew stronger over time.

Proscovia’s beauty and good character captivated him. He knew early on that she would be his wife, and he admired how she treated him with respect.

“Whenever we met, Aloysius was honest and kept every promise he made. I knew he wasn’t a liar,” Proscovia says.

Unlike some men, Kibira consistently showed his commitment. He would call frequently to check on her, even asking if she had eaten—a gesture Proscovia found rare and touching.

“Some men will date you, shower you with attention for a week, and then disappear once they get what they want. But Kibira never stopped caring. Even in marriage, he remains devoted,” she shares with a smile.

For Aloysius, falling in love with Proscovia felt effortless. He felt an instant emotional connection.

“My wife is different;hardworking, faithful, and God-fearing. Any man would be lucky to have her.”

He says her respect for others is unmatched.

The two carried on through phone calls because of their different schedules.

Since they had already pledged to marry each other, they skipped a formal proposal.

“We were not financially stable enough to plan for multiple ceremonies, so we felt that the proposal was unnecessary,” Kibira explains.

The introduction and wedding

The lovebirds took their love a notch higher and chose to make it formal through and introduction ceremony which took place on December 17, 2022.

“Our introduction was exciting for us and we were even happier to hear and see that our guests were satisfied,”. says Proscovia.

It is then that they set their wedding date for September 9, 2023 allowing ample time to prepare for the big day.

They formed an organising committee of friends and family and selected service providers based on recommendations and prior research.

“Our budget was Shs50m but revised it to Shs35m and we tried our best to stick to it,” says aloysius.

They raised funds through meetings and dipped into their savings to cover expenses.

The couple exchanged vows at Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya Church in Masaka City, and treated their 1,000 guests to a reception at Kakunyu in Lwengo District.