‘David looked beyond my scars’

Linneti Kirungi and David John Flew’s love story is testament that true love looks beyond one’s imperfections. On January 11, 2012, Linneti suffered serious injuries from an acid attack from a person she suspected to be her former boyfriend.

She was on her way to sit an exam at Makerere University, Kampala. Unfortunately, a few yards from the university gate, she was attacked by an unidentified man who poured a liquid-like substance she initially thought was water.

She was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital where she spent more than eight months under treatment. The burns affected the left side of her face and disfigured her ear, which she lost in the course of treatment. She braved numerous surgical operations such as grafting where flesh was transferred from her thighs to fill the affected areas around her left upper chest and shoulder.

Fortunately, she has lived to tell her story through Hope Care Rescue Mission (HOCRAM), a non-profit organisation she started to empower marginalised groups of people, especially acid survivors.

How they met

One day, David read a story of a young woman in India who had lost her mother at eight months as a result of an acid attack by her father, who also later committed suicide. This story touched David so much that he decided to reach out and help this girl. Little did he know that her story would lead him to the love of his life in Uganda.

“In his quest to help this woman, he searched for other acid attack cases and how they had been handled. This is how he came across my story on the internet and reached out to me,’’ recalls Linneti.

In 2020, the two started working closely, helping other acid survivors in India. David would do the research and then organise zoom calls with the survivors and Linneti, who would share her story and how she had managed to overcome the fear and stigma that comes with being disfigured.

“Seeing Linneti’s passion and unconditional support towards me and the survivors was a real turning point for me. I knew she was someone I would want to make my wife so that together, we would continue and reach out to many other people,’’ David says.

The two started dating and although in a long distance relationship, they were committed to each other. In September 2021, David expressed the desire to meet Linneti’s parents as a way to prove his seriousness and show her that he was in for the long haul. Linneti started getting things together for this visit, and when David came to Uganda, it was the first thing on his to-do list.

“It had always been my dream to get a man who would officially visit my parents. So, when David told me about his intentions, it was a childhood dream come true,’’ says Linneti.

Painful memories

However, although Linneti had found a man who truly loved her, the pain was still too much. After the attack, she had given up on any hope of getting married because she thought no man would want to marry a scarred woman. And because her ex-boyfriend had caused her all this pain, she hated all men and wanted nothing to do with them.

However, her mind was changed when she realised that David not only wanted to be her husband but also her friend and support system.

“He is also a friend whom I can tell anything. I am comfortable around him because he loves me just the way I am; looking beyond my scars. In most cases, while I would like to hide my scars behind clothes, he will pick those that show them off. He would do anything to make sure I achieve anything I set out to do,” Linneti says.

“Linneti’s caring nature and her support towards me and others are admirable. I also love her infectious smile and laugh. Plus, she is an extremely beautiful woman,’’ says David.

Wedding

“We had both a civil and church ceremonies; it had always been my husband’s wish to have a civil marriage while I preferred a church wedding. We decided on both,’’ says Linneti.

The couple had their church wedding on July 21, and later held their reception at La Grande Hotel in Bwaise, Kampala. Linneti says the tears of joy from other acid survivors she had invited as guests and their confessions that many of them had met partners who loved them unconditionally made her day.

“To pinpoint a particular moment that stood out for me is difficult. However, the reception décor, music and food was divine. Also, seeing our family members happy and their support to make the day a success is memorable,’’ David says.

“Everything was perfect and went as planned except for the artiste who had been contracted to entertain our guests but did not show up,’’ Linneti says.

Culture shock?

David says although there was a lot of new things to learn, he was not threatened because he has always been open to learning more about different cultures and traditions other than his own.

“I knew it was important to embrace local Ugandan traditions as a mark of my respect for my in-laws and because I wanted my wife’s family to be part of our special day. It has been a fascinating journey and I am loving every minute of it,” he says.