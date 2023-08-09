‘Evarine was picture perfect’

Evarine Tumwebaze and Patrick Ayesiga’s love story began with a simple click of a camera and a shared passion for hard work.

The couple met in June 2017 at Mulago Business Centre in Kampala. During a networking lunch with colleagues, Evarine caught Patrick’s eye as he took pictures during the luncheon.

“My boss, who was Patrick’s cousin invited him to take some pictures as he made a speech. As he did this, his eyes landed on me and I remember him freezing in the moment. When he finally could, he approached me and asked for my telephone number,” Evarine recalls.

The photography session would mark the start of their love story, which from the beginning has been anchored on patience and regular communication. Patrick’s intelligence, humility, and calmness left an unmistakable mark on Evarine’s heart. When they started dating, they would spend most of their time talking about work and since they work for different sales companies, share notes on how to become better employees. As they shared stories of their respective sales careers, their connection deepened.

“Patrick is intelligent, humble and friendly. He is also a very hardworking man and within a short time, I had learnt so much from him. I also loved his unique personality; he was reserved, disciplined and dedicated,” Evarine shares.

Two months of courtship were all it took to confirm what they both already knew. Their courtship was a testament to the power of communication, mutual respect and prayer as they sought guidance for the journey ahead.

“We agreed to at least text or call each other several times a day and promised to be honest, trustworthy, and prayerful,” Evarine says.

Wedding day

On April 15, 2023, with the blessings of their loved ones, Evarine and Patrick exchanged their wedding vows, seven years after their introduction ceremony.

A celebration that reflected their unwavering love, their wedding theme colours were gold, green and white and was held at Akamwesi Gardens in Kyebando, Kampala.

The couple says the wedding costs did not stress them as they had planned and laid the ground work for their wedding which cost Shs48 million.

“Most of this money came from our hardware business profits, my husband’s salary and savings as well as family and friends who contributed more money than we expected. We thank God that all service providers were pain on time and we did not have any debts after the wedding,” Evarine says.

Evarine and Patrick loved the many cocktails and other drinks and food served at their wedding as well as their master of ceremonies who brightened the day by cracking relatable jokes that left everyone in stitches.

The joy of the day was, however, marred by a minor hiccup, the delay of matooke for cooking, a reminder that life’s imperfections are only fleeting moments.

Marriage

The couple says the early years of marriage were a testament to their dedication to each other, with ample time to nurture their connection. The arrival of their firstborn only deepened their bond, a testament to their shared vision of family

“Our love and commitment have never changed, instead, they keep growing every day. Having a child strengthened our bond because it is something we had talked about and agreed to start a family as soon as possible,” the couple asserts.

Navigating the inevitable challenges of life, they have leaned on their commitment to communication, ensuring that texts and calls bridge any gap that tries to form.

The couple are blessed with two children.

Forever

Evarine and Patrick’s love story is evidence to the beauty of chance encounters, the power of shared values, and the enduring strength of commitment.

As they continue their journey side by side, their love for each other acts as a reminder that true partnership is built on a foundation of trust, honesty and the unbreakable bond that comes from respecting and cherishing one another.