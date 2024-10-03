‘Faith is the cornerstone of our union’

At a lively party, Joab Nyesiga found himself captivated by a striking young woman who radiated charm and grace. Despite the festivities around him, he could not shake her image from his mind. The insurance brokerage consultant was determined to learn more about the woman who had captured his heart. Using his contacts, he embarked on a quest to uncover her identity.

Eventually, Joab discovered that her name was Hildah Nyesiga, a counsellor at Ruharo Mission Hospital in Mbarara City. His research revealed not only her beauty but also her intelligence, deep Christian faith, and unwavering commitment to her profession. Hildah's compassionate nature and dedication to helping others made Joab's desire to connect with her even stronger.

Taking a bold step, Joab decided to reach out to Hildah. When she answered his call, she initially assumed he was a client seeking her professional guidance. However, Joab quickly clarified his intentions, admitting he did not need counselling but rather was interested in getting to know her on a deeper level. His honesty and sincerity intrigued Hildah, prompting her to agree to meet him.

During their first encounter, Joab laid bare his feelings and intentions, expressing his desire for a long-term partnership.

“I wanted her to know from the start that I was looking for a life partner,” he shares, recalling the earnestness of that moment. His openness laid a strong foundation for their relationship, allowing Hildah to see not just a potential suitor but a man genuinely interested in building a meaningful connection.

The couple says their conversation flowed effortlessly, revealing shared values and aspirations that resonated deeply with both of them. Joab admired Hildah's dedication to her work and her commitment to her faith, while she was equally drawn to his ambition and sincerity. It became clear that this was more than a simple attraction; it was the beginning of a profound connection that would change their lives forever.

Discovering true compatibility

For Joab, the attraction to Hildah went beyond her physical beauty; it was her character and the glowing reputation she held in the community that truly drew him in.

“The community spoke so highly of her,” he explains. After conducting thorough research, he confirmed that everything he had heard was true, Hildah was not only beautiful but also kind, respectful, and deeply caring, traits Joab valued in a life partner.

Hildah, in turn, found Joab to possess nearly all the qualities she had longed for in a partner. “He was God-fearing, loving, and respectful, everything I had prayed for,” she says. However, her path to commitment took a little longer.

Hildah wanted to ensure that Joab was indeed the right person to share her life with. “I sought divine guidance through prayer, asking God for clarity and confirmation,” she shares. After much reflection, she felt assured that Joab was the one meant for her.

A proposal of love

Once both Joab and Hildah were convinced of their compatibility, Joab decided it was time to take the next step. He proposed to her in a private and heartfelt moment, which they kept secret until they shared their intentions with their families. The response from their parents was overwhelmingly positive, filled with joy and blessings for the couple's future together.

“Our families were thrilled and began praying for our happiness and success as a couple,” Joab recalls fondly.

Planning their future together

With the blessing of their families, Joab and Hildah began planning their wedding journey. They scheduled their kwanjula and kuhingira, taking the time to ensure that each event would be meaningful and memorable. They also engaged in premarital counselling sessions at St James Cathedral, facilitated by Rev. Gordon Gumisiriza and Rev. Paul Akatukwatsa.

“These sessions were incredibly enlightening,” Joab explains. “We learnt about essential skills for a successful marriage, including effective communication, teamwork, and the significance of placing God at the centre of our relationship.”

Celebrating love

The couple’s kwanjula ceremony took place on March 23, in Kaberebere, Isingiro, where they celebrated their union with family and friends. Following this joyful occasion, they held their kuhingira ceremony on September 6, at Palace Gardens in Ruharo.

This celebration was a remarkable event, blessed by the presence of esteemed bishops, including the Rt Rev Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, Bishop of Ankole diocese, and Bishop Emeritus Yonah Katonene. Clergy from various faiths also joined to bless the couple, highlighting the community’s support for their union.

Finally, on September 7, Joab and Hildah exchanged vows at St James Cathedral, with Rev. Canon Nathan Bobs Mwesigye officiating the ceremony.

Their wedding was not just a legal contract; it was a spiritual commitment celebrated with love, laughter, and heartfelt blessings. The following day, a special thanksgiving service led by Rev. Gordon Gumisiriza further solidified their commitment to one another and God.

During this service, Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa bestowed a special blessing upon the couple, urging them to remain dedicated to their faith and service to God throughout their marriage.

Lessons

The Nyesigas say they strongly believe that marriage is a divine union that should be treated with reverence. They view their relationship as a partnership guided by faith.