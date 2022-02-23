‘He slapped me in public during a date’

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Elizabeth says her marriage became a warzone just two months after her wedding day. Dehumanised and traumatised, two years later, she gathers the strength to tell her story to Gabriel Buule.

“Few days after finishing my final examinations at university, I met Joseph who worked with a local television station where I was undertaking my internship. Josh, as I called him, proposed a relationship, which I agreed to. We agreed to follow the right procedures of becoming husband and wife because my parents could never welcome a relationship outside wedlock.

