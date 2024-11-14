‘Her laughter is the most beautiful sound’

When I arrive for our meeting in Bukoto, Kampala, the bond between Karty Rachael Kabariisa and Victor Anecho is clear.

Their lighthearted banter was akin to that of old friends, revealing a deep connection beyond mere words. Their journey began in 2016, when a friend invited Anecho to the Pneuma Fellowship.

“I hesitated at first, but one Friday, I thought, why not? When I walked into the service, the energy and worship overwhelmed me,” Anecho recalls.

Though he fell in love with the ministry, he had no idea something else would capture his heart.

Months passed without returning until a friend mentioned the fellowship had moved close to Kampala Parents School.

“I knew I had to go back. The new venue was bigger, more beautiful, and packed with people. The atmosphere and worship were unlike anything I had ever experienced,” he explains.

Amidst the excitement, Kabariisa appeared, coordinating the service that day. Anecho noticed her the moment she stepped on stage.

“There was something about her presence, her graceful walk, flowing hair, and soft voice. I was not even listening to what she was saying; I was captivated by how she carried herself,” he recalls.

Although he was not paying attention to the sermon, Kabariisa’s name lingered on his mind. Motivated by both the sense of community and the desire to see her, Anecho started attending every Friday.

“Each time she took to the stage, she looked beautiful, radiant, and poised. It became less about the service and more about hoping to see her. My friends and I would talk about the service afterwards, but all I could think of was her. I wished fellowship was every day, not just Fridays,” he shares.

Working together

Anecho became a regular at the ministry and soon took on a leadership role, which brought him closer to Kabariisa.

“She was always this high figure in my eyes, someone I deeply respected. Now, we were sitting in meetings together. The first few times we spoke, her laughter melted away all my nerves; it was, and still is, the most beautiful sound,” Anecho shares.

To Kabariisa, Anecho was just another fellow minister at church. They worked on several projects together, both at church and at work, where they led different departments.

“For me, our relationship was purely professional and ministry-focused. Though we spent time together, nothing romantic crossed my mind. Even when we started going out for meals, I thought nothing of it, dining with male friends was not unusual for me,” she says.

By 2017, Anecho and Kabariisa had become friends, spending more time together and sharing life experiences.

“The turning point for me was in 2019. By then, my previous relationship had ended, and I was single. When Kabariisa went on a mission to Tanzania, I realised I was in love with her. But fear held me back; what if confessing my feelings ruined our friendship?” The thought of losing their friendship terrified Anecho.

He struggled with his feelings for a long time before finally deciding to take action.

He organised a date to her favourite restaurant and here, he confessed that he had fallen in love with her. At first, Kabariisa brushed it off as a joke and continued to treat him as just a friend.

However, when he persisted, she told him he needed to meet her father figure to discuss his intentions.

“To my surprise, he agreed. We did not discuss it again for a while, and life continued as usual. Then in March 2020, on my birthday, he brought up his feelings again,” Kabariisa shares.

The lockdown gave her time to reflect and pray. “I began to see him differently, admiring his consistency and clarity,” she recalls.

Kabariisa says he realised then that Anecho embodied the qualities she wanted in a husband and father. His transparency and character convinced her that she had been the one resisting. After careful thought, she reached out to him during the lockdown, expressing her feelings. Six months later, in October 2020, they were married.

Their journey together

Four years into their marriage, rooted in shared values of faith and ministry, they envision building a perfect partnership.

Anecho believes a successful marriage is not free from challenges but lies in how they navigate those challenges with wisdom and maturity.

“We focus on each other’s strengths rather than weaknesses, enriching our life together and creating a bond that withstands the ups and downs,” he adds.

Challenges

Kabariisa says one of the challenges in their marriage is external pressure; especially the significant expectations from parents, friends and even society that make her feel as though things should go a certain way.

This pressure can be overwhelming at times, especially when it feels as if others have opinions about how their marriage should unfold.

However, she is grateful that her husband is able to support her through these challenges.

“He constantly reminds me that our marriage is between the two of us alone, not anyone else. His calming presence reassures me that we are building a life together, independent of external influences,” she says.

Communication

Anecho believes effective communication is essential for resolving conflicts in marriage. He understands that even silence conveys a message, so he makes a conscious effort to communicate thoughtfully and considerately with Kabariisa.

The lovebirds have established a practice of avoiding immediate reactions during heated moments. When conflicts arise, they choose to take a step back and delay discussions until they have had time to cool down.

Anecho explains that waiting to revisit an issue allows them to reflect and approach it with a calmer and clearer perspective. This strategy has helped them avoid saying things they might later regret.

“Asserting dominance to prove a point is not a sign of strength. True strength lies in a man's ability to be humble, mature, and wise when handling disagreements,” he emphasises.

Tips

Rachael Kabariisa emphasises the importance of embracing and enjoying life, whether one is single or married. She encourages couples to focus on the positive aspects of their relationships, recognising that no relationship is perfect.

She also urges individuals, especially women, to enjoy being single without feeling pressured by concerns such as their biological clock. She believes the right partner will come at the right time, so patience, prayer, and clarity about what you want are essential. She warns against superficial desires, such as focusing solely on appearance or wealth, as these can lead to unfulfilling relationships.