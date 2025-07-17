‘His birthday message won me over’

On a sunny afternoon in Bukoto, Kampala, Lucy Peace Nantume and Ronald Kazibwe sit at a restaurant sharing a salad as they wait for our interview to begin. Their laughter and playful banter reveal a friendship that has matured into something lasting. The couple first met in 2003 at Makerere University. Lucy was studying Law, while Ronald was pursuing a degree in Social Sciences. Their paths crossed at St Augustine Chapel, where they were both active members.

“We were acquaintances with mutual friends,” Lucy recalls. While they remained in touch throughout their years at university, romance never entered the picture. After university, while Lucy was away in Tanzania for leadership training, Ronald sent her a birthday message. “I was surprised he even remembered,” she says.

That message rekindled their connection, and they began checking in on each other and sharing life updates. When Lucy returned to Kampala, they met for tea. The conversation flowed easily, but this time, something felt different. “He told me I struck him that day,” Lucy recalls. Ronald was especially moved when Lucy offered to contribute to the bill, even though they had agreed to keep it simple. “That stood out for me,” he says. Their friendship began to deepen. Ronald later invited her to the centenary celebrations of St Mary’s College Kisubi, his former school. “I was proud to have her with me. I introduced her to my friends and family,” he says.

“That day, I noticed how kindly he treated people, and how warmly they spoke of him. I began to see him differently,” Lucy adds. A few weeks later, Ronald invited her out for dinner, but surprised her again. “He told me he had found someone for me. Then he smiled and said, ‘I found me,’” she recalls with a laugh. He followed up with a message: “Lucy, I like you. I see your character. I believe we can be something great. Will you be my girlfriend?” Lucy did not respond immediately. She took three weeks to reflect, then said yes.

Building with intention

From the start, they dated with a purpose. They discussed their spiritual lives, expectations, children, and money. Though Lucy was still in school, Ronald, who had started working, made time to see her regularly. “I was working near Mulago National Referral Hospital, so I could easily check on her at Makerere,” Ronald says. “And as the family driver, I sometimes drove my parents to several places, with Lucy in the car.” Six months in, Lucy introduced him to her parents. “I told them I had a boyfriend and invited him home. I expected him to come with a friend, but he came alone. That was a turning point,” she says. Their families embraced the relationship. Lucy began attending Ronald’s family events and was even given pocket money by his parents. Both stayed at home until their wedding.

“We furnished our house but did not move in until we were married,” Ronald says.

Premarital counselling

Before the proposal, the couple began attending premarital counselling. During a retreat, they met Drs Deus and Monica Etima Kizito, who would become their long-term mentors. “We asked them to journey with us, and they agreed. We had long evening sessions tackling deep issues,” Ronald says. One major topic was money. “We were young and barely earning, but we talked about how we wanted to handle finances,” Lucy says. Coming from a family where money was rarely discussed, she appreciated Ronald’s openness. Eventually, they agreed to be “one in everything”, including money. They opened a joint account as a symbol of their shared financial journey. “It taught us how to talk about money together. That has sustained us,” Lucy says. In May 2010, Lucy and Ronald got married. They now have four children.

Choosing presence over pressure

Being present for each other and their family remains a core value. Lucy works as a Business and Human Rights Expert at Enabel and serves on the board of FIDA Uganda, while Ronald manages the Play Matters Project at Plan International. “When considering jobs, we think about how much time they will keep us apart,” Ronald says. The couple deliberately chose day school over boarding to remain active in their children's lives. “We want to shape our children’s values while we still can,” Lucy explains. They share one car and have even gone eight months without a live-in house help. “It keeps us connected and involved in daily routines,” she adds. Last year, they enrolled in a six-month marriage course. “Love is not just a feeling, it is a skill,” Lucy says. After the birth of their third child, Lucy gained weight. “He joked that there was more of me to love,” she says, laughing. “But he supported me, even taking over child care so I could exercise.”

Their marriage is also grounded in faith. They are active at St Luke Sub-Parish, Nsasa, where Ronald is Head of Laity and Lucy heads the Liturgy team. “Spiritual growth strengthens our marriage,” they say. Friendship is another foundation. “When you see your spouse as a friend, it becomes easier to forgive and relate beyond roles,” Ronald says. Lucy agrees: “We often extend more grace to friends than to our partners, something we have worked to reverse.” They reject rigid gender roles in favour of teamwork. They batch cook, hire laundry help twice a week, and share chores. “No one is born knowing how to cook or clean. You learn what your marriage needs,” Ronald says. He encourages men to be emotionally and financially supportive, and women to embrace shared responsibility. “Supporting each other is strength, not weakness,” he adds.

Becoming couple binders

As one of the first couples in their friend group to marry, they found themselves informally mentoring others. Four years into their marriage, they began organising couples’ retreats. “We did not even have a name for it. We just shared what helped us grow,” Lucy says. What started as informal conversations evolved into annual getaways. In 2023, they formalised their work under Couple Binders. “It had grown beyond us. People were inviting us to speak, and couples were calling for counselling,” Ronald says. Today, Couple Binders organises annual retreats, offers mentorship to dating and married couples, and creates relationship content on YouTube and social media. Their message is simple: Marriage does not thrive by luck, but through learning, communication, forgiveness, and friendship.



