‘I broke a stereotype because of him’

As a little girl, she dreamt of a wedding with top-notch décor, a huge crowd, and all her favourite songs playing in the background. Afrobeat for the energy, R&B for the sweetness; music was going to be a big part of her big day. And it was, just not the way she had imagined.

“That was the only part of the dream that did not come true. God brought me a Christian man who wanted nothing to do with secular music. Not even one song,” she recalls.

From the kukyala to the introduction and wedding reception, every playlist was strictly gospel.

Joab, her groom, even hired his gospel DJ because he did not trust anyone else to “keep it holy.” Her girls and cousins protested: “How can we not dance to our jams?” “This is how the Lord wanted my function,” she told them. Looking back, she has no regrets.

“I knew every gospel song that played, and sang along joyfully. I did not hire any secular artiste, but I got something better: peace and a partner who loves God. And I got a wedding where God was glorified.”

The meet-cute

Joab Nuwagaba, a media personality, first saw Tabitha Peruth, a hairstylist, in March 2024 at Spirit Media, where he worked. She was attending a mentorship masterclass in the building.

“I thought she was a lawyer because of how she was dressed. I did not approach her at first and just admired her from afar,” he says.

Later, he tried to get her photo through a cameraman to identify her, but when that failed, he took it himself, discreetly. He checked the class attendance list, picked a number, but it was wrong. So he waited for her next visit. When he finally greeted her the following Friday, he casually told her he would call.

She thought he was bluffing; she did not even know he had her number, but two days later, he called. She was in a relationship and wanted friendship. He made it clear he was interested in more. They both knew where they stood from the first date. That started six months of pursuit. He kept insisting; she kept her guard up.

“I used to joke with him about how I would never date a Munyankole. I had this stereotype that they are proud, tribalistic, and even arrogant. Joab ticked all those boxes in my head, at least initially. So, I kept pushing him away.”

Something more

After six months of trying, Joab called her one last time. If she said no again, he planned to stop. She did, and he let her go.

“I knew I had broken his heart, but I was still recovering from a breakup myself,” she says. They did not talk again until his birthday. “Because he had gone out of his way to make my birthday special, I wanted to return the kindness,” she says.

Through his friend, she sent him a gift and called to wish him a happy birthday. He ended the call with: “I love you.” That phrase haunted her. She thought about it for days and then decided to call him back.

“I had a busy day when her call came through. She said she wanted to talk. I did not know what she wanted to say, but I cleared my schedule,” Joab says.

They talked in the car. She told him she loved him too.

“I was so excited. That was one of the best days of my life.” Things moved quickly. A month later, she met Joab’s mother, who liked her, but had one concern: “She asked me if I was willing to work on my communication. That is what had deterred other women,” Joab says. But something had changed in him.

“I found myself calling my girlfriend every day, something I had never done. We would talk for hours. It felt like all my weaknesses disappeared.” Eventually, he met her mother too, just before the proposal.

The proposal

“I always joked with her that I did not believe in proposals,” Joab says.

“But I had to do it. She had no idea.” His mother made the invitation to disguise the occasion. Joab planned every detail with precision. He bought her a red dress, encouraged her to wear makeup, and to look her very best. When she arrived at the venue, everyone she knew was already there. She was the only one in red. Everyone else wore black, just the way she had always imagined it, without knowing he had paid attention.

“The proposal was for me, not for his brother, as he had made me believe. I had never been successfully surprised before. But this one? I had no clue. It was the most beautiful, heartfelt moment of my life.”

From the proposal on February 11, 2025, the kukyala took place on March 1, the introduction on June 21, and the wedding on June 28. Nine months after they met, they were married. The celebrations climaxed at Source Garden in Jinja City, a nature-themed lodge by the Nile.

Challenges

However, it was not all smooth. Emotions ran high, especially during the introduction preparations.

“It was one of the most stressful parts. My father had vowed not to attend because he wanted the wedding back home. I had not cried in a long time, but I cried then. It felt like the devil was using petty things to divide us, but God saw us through,” Joab recalls.

Tabitha adds: “In Africa, when you say you are getting married, your parents start planning the whole thing. If you speak up, they say you are disrespectful. But it is your day. You have to find a respectful but firm way to stand your ground.”

Venue, theme and budget

Tabitha did not fall in love with their wedding venue right away.

“I had attended a wedding there and did not like it. But later I realised it was probably the budget that made it look bad.”

St Andrew’s Hall in Bukoto was spacious, affordable, and close to the church, which made it the perfect venue. For colour, she chose sage green.

“It matched the bridesmaids’ dresses and it is rare.” Though they budgeted Shs50m, they spent about Shs30m. Friends and family chipped in, but Joab warns against relying too heavily on well-wishers.

“People will disappoint you. Someone promises a million and gives Shs300,000. Do not plan based on other people’s wallets. Do things within your means. Do not try to recreate Instagram weddings, you will only stress yourself.”

Shared vision

For Tabitha, premarital counselling was transformative.

“As girls, we are taught marriage is about pleasing the man. But the Bible talks about mutual love and submission, not slavery.”

She learnt to handle disagreements, lead with Scripture, and treat marriage as a partnership.

“If anything ever goes wrong, I will not act based on what my aunties said. I will go back to the Bible.”

Joab, a gospel music promoter for more than 13 years, also dreams of building something with her.

“She is a natural relationship coach. I keep telling her: we have got the skills and platforms, let us build this together.”

Their shared faith, he says, is what shaped their love story and is what will sustain them in marriage.