‘I encouraged him to rekindle his relationship’

Sharon Bagenda Karungi and Reuben Timothy Lyazi both joined Bugema University in 2015. Although they lived in the same vicinity, they did not know each other until one day when Reuben noticed a pretty woman on his way home.

“I fell in love the very first time I saw her but I could not approach her so I asked a friend to tell me more about her. I did not see her again for another two weeks but all I wanted was a chance to just say hello,” Reuben says.

At the start of the second year at University in 2016, although they were doing different courses, the two would often meet during shared course units. With time, they became friends and this was all they could be since they were each in committed relationships.

“One of the lecturers introduced an evening class which always ended late. Because the street was always so dark, for safety I asked Reuben to always wait for me so that we walk home together,” Sharon says.

Reuben always walked with his girlfriend and Sharon would either walk behind or in front of them. She attests to developing a crush on him but since he already had a girlfriend, she suppressed the feeling and focused on her own relationship.

“Reuben and his girlfriend had been together for a while and seemed very happy. So, it was a surprise when he told me that they had ended the relationship. I genuinely advised him to work things out with her since I believed she was the one for him,” she recalls.

However, Reuben insists that he could not mend the relationship. With time, he found comfort in talking to Sharon even when she was still in a relationship with her boyfriend. They would talk past midnight, especially on the days they had the night lecture.

After some time, Sharon’s relationship ended and she easily opened up to Reuben because they were friends. They shared advice and although he advised her to mend it, she had moved on. They then started talking about their interests and future aspirations.

“She seemed to enjoy my company and started changing her schedules to fit in with mine. Initially, she would go to another church for fellowship but whenever I asked her to go to a nearby church with me, she would accept. I would occasionally invite her to my parents’ home for lunch and through these visits, she got to know my siblings,” Reuben says.

More than friends

One evening as we walked home, “I asked her if she could be my girlfriend. I also told her that I wanted this to be a serious relationship that would eventually lead to marriage. I wanted her to believe in love again despite her past relationship. I wanted to treasure her and fortunately, she agreed. I was overjoyed,” Reuben says.

When they started dating, Reuben says she pushed him to work harder and to realise his potential. He had bought a popcorn machine but was afraid of being seen using it. She, however, encouraged him to use it and with time, the money they earned helped to foot a lot of the bills and expenses they had.

Proposal

After graduation, Reuben formally introduced Sharon to his family and on April 17, 2017, he proposed to her. Although Sharon had agreed to marry him, she was not ready. She was frightened about the commitment that comes with marriage. She then talked to her mother who counselled her about it.

Distance

After graduation, Reuben struggled to find employment but after persistently looking and applying to different organisations, he got opportunity in Kenya. He left in January 2019 and promised to come back and wed her. In November the same year, the couple held their kukyaala and as they planned for the introduction and wedding, a total lockdown was instituted.

In March 2020, they moved in together getting the blessing of their parents. The couple finally got married on July 24, 2022. For Reuben, the most memorable moment was when she walked into the church.

“I was lost for words because she looked like an angel. All I wanted was for her to make her way down the isle faster so they would wed us,” Reuben says.





The real meaning of marriage

Reuben describes marriage as a permanent job where you do not expect to be fired and get leave. To him, it is a place where you keep learning, feel loved and most importantly, where God must be the head.

“When we got married, I had to leave some friends, especially those who said I was too young to be in a committed relationship. I also stopped playing football and use this time to engage in different activities with my wife,” he says.