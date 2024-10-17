'I was shocked by his proposal'

"I was shocked, honoured, and felt special. I felt like this was the best he could ever give me," Evelyn Namagembe recounts about the day Edgar Ginuwine Mugenyi proposed to marry her.

He recollects, "Planning my proposal to my now-wife was a culmination of three wonderful years of dating, during which I realised she possessed everything I ever wanted in a partner. As we approached our fourth year together, I knew it was time to take the next step."

Mugenyi decided to plan a special trip to Fort Portal, a city he holds dear to his heart. It is a place filled with beautiful memories and Mugenyi wanted to create new ones with Namagembe.

The trip's highlight was Ndali Lodge, which sits perfectly by the lakeside, surrounded by stunning scenery; an ideal romantic backdrop for his proposal. On the day of the proposal, he took the time to drive her from Kampala straight to Ndali Lodge, excited yet nervous about what was about to happen.

"Once we arrived, the atmosphere was magical. As I prepared for the moment, I could see a sense of wonder and curiosity in her eyes," he adds. When he finally got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, she could not believe it.

The look of surprise on her face is something he will forever cherish. To make the day even more memorable, it started to rain, creating a romantic setting that felt straight out of a fairytale.

It was a day that held immense significance in the young lovers' hearts, marking the beginning of their journey towards a beautiful future together. Namagembe and Mugenyi are both bankers.

Meeting

The two met in 2017 at Centenary Bank, Entebbe Road branch, where they both worked. Mugenyi was a loans officer while Namagembe worked as a banking officer. Her recollection of the first time they met is of a kind and charming man.

She was welcoming and kind, and he felt the urge to get to know her. The more they interacted, the more their friendship grew. Namagembe and Mugenyi started trusting one another, deeply enough to open up about their relationship status. They were both available, liked each other, and had even became best friends. They both supported the same football team, Arsenal, so they could celebrate and comfort each other whenever the team won or lost a game.

"I realised she is a very kind, patient, understanding, caring, loving, and God-fearing woman. After seeing all these traits in her, I decided to keep her forever," Mugenyi recounts.

To profess his love for her, he told her she was the best woman he had ever met, so he showed her true love, care, patience and told her how much she meant to him. She got to prove that he was serious about committing to her in a relationship when he asked her to move into his house for them to stay together.

Admirable qualities

He remained consistent in his kindness, smartness, gentility, and loving nature which gave her comfort that she had found a soulmate she could trust.

She started loving him unreservedly. They would go out and stay out very late, unconcerned by the fact that they had to be in the office the following day. The love birds would take turns checking on each other at work to share a joke or two about the highlights of the evening-into-morning outings.

"Throughout our dating experience, I learnt the importance of communication and the value of being authentic. We both prioritised honesty, which fostered a sense of safety and trust in our relationship," Mugenyi explains.

He adds, "I learnt that she is a very patient woman who understands me so well and has nurtured me to be the best man I am today."

Wedding

Mugenyi married Namagembe in November 2020 and they set out on their matrimonial journey together.

Namagembe would like for them to keep listening and forgiving each other, while Mugenyi aspires for them to keep loving, understanding, having mutual respect, and unconditional love, and putting God in their marriage.

When faced with challenges, the Mugenyis deal with them by discussing them together in detail, finding solutions together, and then moving forward.

She adds, "We are open about our finances and always consult one another before making any financial decision."

Mugenyi adds that given the fact that they are both bankers, they have always been open and honest about finances.

"This has created a strong, solid foundation for our future together and has fostered trust among us, enabling us to achieve shared financial success," Mugenyi says, adding that trust, patience, and being open to each other is always key.

Advice