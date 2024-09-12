‘Marriage counselling was key for us’

Jimmy Akampurira and Sheila Kate Kutegeka met through a mutual friend at church. Sheila Kate says her friend gave Jimmy her phone number, so he reached out to her on WhatsApp, and they continued to chat daily.

After returning from living abroad, Jimmy and Sheila Kate decided to meet in Kampala City Centre. Sheila says she accompanied Jimmy while he ran errands, and he was done, they each went their separate ways.

However, they stayed in touch through WhatsApp chats as well as video and phone calls. Jimmy was drawn to Sheila's nose pin, smile and the gap in her teeth, while Sheila was attracted to Jimmy's kind and selfless nature, as well as his outgoing personality.

The adorable couple dated for approximately two years before deciding to get married.

Proposal

"I almost missed it because I had been called back to work out and I almost went. But I was stopped by my friend, whom I had made an appointment with a few days earlier. Little did I know that it was a disguise for her to take me to the venue where the proposal would take place,” she says, adding that it was nice and intimate with only close friends.

“He presented me with a bouquet, then got down on one knee and proposed. I adored the ring; it was exquisite,” she says.

Wedding preparations

The couple had a wonderful committee, led by Sheila’s older brother who worked tirelessly with other members to make everything beautiful and successful. She says all they required from her was to let them know what kind of decoration she wanted and how she wanted it presented at the venue.

“I remember we had Zoom meetings every week, with around five or fewer people,” she says.

To save money, the couple also went against hiring an events planner. Instead, they organised everything with the help of family and friends. Some of the service providers were friends, while others were recommended by family members.

The introduction ceremony, known as okweranga, took place on May 18, while the wedding was on May 23. The couple says their family and friends played a significant role in making everything run smoothly.

“I did not have any stress as a bride. We are forever grateful to God for our supportive family and friends. Prayer is also key; we prayed together every day on the phone and in person,” she further states.

Counselling

Sheila says that during their marriage counselling sessions she learnt that communication is crucial and it is important to fellowship with other married couples.

Jimmy says he learnt that marriage is not for just one person; both parties have a role to play in spicing it up.

They also emphasise the importance of putting God first in their marriage, stating that once they both put Him first, everything goes well. They also learnt that it is important to always prioritise your partner and that working together helps in building a strong family.

Challenges

The couple says they felt pressured to conform to their culture's traditions. They were promised support in different forms, not just financially, but the support never materialised. Some service providers also hiked their prices.

Sheila says her maids were all in boarding schools, so it was challenging to find clothes for them as she had to wait for the school holidays. This caused some delay since the functions were just two weeks away, but they managed to pull it off in the end, thanking God for the successful outcome.

Memorable moments

One of Jimmy’s most memorable moments was when he received the message that all service providers had been paid in full. The exchange of vows and some of the speeches were particularly touching.

Sheila’s most memorable moment was the exchange of vows and how beautiful the reception hall looked. She says people were joyful, and their speeches were meaningful. Before Jimmy gave his speech, he asked her to lead everyone in singing "Goodness of God" by Bethel Music and when she started, everyone joined in; it was beautiful to hear all those voices.

The couple thank God for the happiness and joy that filled the event. They also grateful for the delicious food as well as the abundance of drinks.

When it comes to advice for young men preparing for marriage, Jimmy emphasises involving God in their search for a partner, allowing Him to guide them to the right match instead of solely relying on their judgment.

Sheila advises young women to be prayerful and to never give up while waiting and trusting God for a partner. She encourages them to remain faithful and kind, and not to be afraid to put themselves out there, as the right person may show up when least expected.