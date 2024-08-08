‘Our relationship has stood the test of time’

Even though Dorothy Nansimbi was a Senior Two student when Moses Lukyamuzi first met her in August 2005, he knew he wanted to love her forever. Moses had visited his football acquaintances on Lubaga Road, while Dorothy was on her way to fetch water. Captivated by her, he began frequenting her neighbourhood just to get a glimpse of her.

Nansimbi, who describes theirs as love at first sight, recalls how Lukyamuzi helped her carry jerrycans of water to her home on the first day they met. This simple act of kindness showed he was a caring man.

“I was fascinated by Nansimbi’s beauty and was impressed by how someone so beautiful could also be so hardworking, to the extent of carrying jerrycans of water,” he says.

Through his regular visits, Lukyamuzi got to know and interact with Nansimbi’s family members. When she joined boarding school, her mother often entrusted Lukyamuzi to deliver anything she needed from home. Although her mother believed they were just friends, Lukyamuzi admits he was already deeply in love with Nansimbi.

Their love grew stronger in the three years that followed, and they started living together in 2009. However, even though Nansimbi agreed to move in with Lukyamuzi, she was not so sure about what the future held. She just decided to embrace the love they shared in the moment. Surprisingly, since then, they have lived together, supporting each other each passing day. Dorothy attributes this to Lukyamuzi’s caring nature.

“I had not considered getting married yet, but in Senior Six, I conceived and did not want to stay at home while pregnant. Moses asked me to move in with him and although I initially planned to return to my parents’ home and continue my studies after giving birth, things changed. Moses was supportive during and after the pregnancy, making it comfortable for me to extend my stay,” says Nansimbi.

She adds that when she met Lukyamuzi, she had just lost her father, and her mother could not afford to pay her school fees. He offered his full support, ensuring she continued studying even after giving birth. Nansimbi’s Kukyala ceremony in 2012 only solidified her decision to settle down with Lukyamuzi.

Although he was still a student at Makerere University, Lukyamuzi cared for their baby, ensuring Nansimbi attended school without worrying about anything. For instance, he made sure they had a house help to reduce the workload at home.

“I was a law student at Makerere University, but I earned money from playing football for Police and Villa Football Clubs. This income allowed me to pay rent, cover part of my school fees, and support my sweetheart,” he shares.

Introduction

Now orphaned, Nansimbi found it challenging to prepare her introduction ceremony, as various relatives wanted to host it in their homes. In honouring her deceased parents, she held her introduction ceremony on June 3, 2023, at her ancestral home in Bombo Town in Luwero District, where her brother lives.

However, this decision meant she would not receive support from her other relatives who were against thisdecision.

“I handled most of the arrangements myself, with some help from friends. My husband contributed about 60 percent to the budget,” Nansimbi shares, adding that her parents’ spacious home allowed them to accommodate more than 700 guests, with the introduction ceremony costing approximately Shs50m.





Facing disappointment

Nansimbi encountered another challenge when about 10 crates of beer and three boxes of wine, which were meant for a special group of her husband’s friends, were consumed by locals before the ceremony even started.

“That was my worst moment. My husband arrived and was thrilled to see me, but when he asked for the drinks meant for his friends, we could not find them. I was frustrated but tried to stay calm so as not to ruin the day,” she shares

On a happier note, she appreciates her husband for arriving on time. They were both amazed by the numerous gifts they received.

Dream wedding fulfilled

After 14 years of living together, Nansimbi and Lukyamuzi got married at Lubaga Cathedral, Kampala, on August 23, 2023.

“When we started living in Seguku more than 10 years ago, we became members of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Katale, Seguku, and it is here that colleagues encouraged me to officially marry Nansimbi,’ Lukyamuzi says.

Although they were excited about their wedding, Lukyamuzi notes that they had already spent most of their funds on the introduction ceremony. Thankfully, his friends stepped in to support them, making the wedding a success. The event cost approximately Shs170m, with about 10 percent covered by contributions.

Lukyamuzi reflects on the hardest moment two months before their wedding, which was the death of his father in an accident. Despite the difficulty of coping with this loss, they remained determined to proceed with their wedding plans.

The couple describes their wedding as a success, thanks to their careful planning and determination. Despite the low turnout at their wedding meetings, they received contributions that enabled them prepare for their dream wedding.

“We met all our service providers in person, and thankfully, they were reliable and did not disappoint us,” Nansimbi says. She adds that they worked together to ensure their budget would suffice in case they did not receive contributions.

Grateful

Blessed with three children, Lukyamuzi and Nansimbi cherish the arrival of their first child as one of the many special moments in their marriage. Lukyamuzi, a lawyer, is grateful for his fruitful career while Nansimbi is thankful to God for her thriving business.

“We have achieved a lot together, such as building our home in Seguku, purchasing land, and starting a bakery business that I have been running in Seguku since 2018,” she says.

She appreciates her husband for his unwavering support over the past 14 years. Lukyamuzi says he chooses to take life one day at a time, which enables him to maintain a positive outlook.

“He knows me better than I know myself. For example, he can tell when I am unhappy even before I have said anything and when I am sad, he always finds ways to make me happy,” Nansimbi shares.

Parting shot

Nansimbi says their strong friendship has been key to their successful marriage. She considers her husband her best friend, sharing everything including their phone passwords.