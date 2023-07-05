‘Our union was sealed at my uncle’s wedding’

When Bright Bwenje and Clare Musiimenta were asked to be part of the entourage at his uncle’s wedding in 2017, his prayers to find a lifetime partner were answered. Because they had been paired, Bright got a chance to talk to Clare and through their conversations, he realised she ticked a number of the boxes of the qualities he was looking for in a future wife.

“She had a contagious smile and her beauty did not leave me the same. I knew she would be my wife but I only took my request to God, asking Him to make a way where there seemed to be no way. But at the wedding, I would use any chance I got to talk to her even if it meant asking her to take a selfie with me,” Bright says, adding that his uncle’s wedding took place at the right time because he had praying and believing in God for the right woman to make his wife.

“My mother and I had on several occasions presented this prayer request at the Prayer Mountain in Seguku but I did not think God would send my wife to me at this particular wedding,” Bright shares.

During the many wedding rehearsals that were held at his uncle’s residence, Bright asked his uncle for her telephone number so that he could stay in touch even when they were apart.

However, his uncle’s wife, who knew Clare said she would first ask if it was okay to give someone else her contact. Bright waited a month before getting the number, and by this time, he was ready to confess his love for her.

“I did not waste any time. When I called and introduced myself, she knew exactly who she was talking to and this gave me the courage to ask her out on a date,” Bright says.

The two scheduled a coffee date which was the beginning of more meetings. Clare says Bright was intelligent while Bright loved Clare’s personality.

“Bright is a principled man and I really loved that about him, I loved his caring nature, humility, calmness and intelligence,” Clare shares.

After a year and a half, Bright confessed his love for Clare and from this moment on, they would pray together asking God for his guidance about their future together.

“I remember there is a time we worshiped in my car for about six hours and I forgot what I had come to tell her,” Bright explains, adding that she plainly told him that one of her principles was to stay pure until they were officially married and this is a decision he gladly respected.

Marriage proposal

“He originally asked me to marry him when it was just the two of us and a few months after this proposal, he invited a few friends and proposed again at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala, in 2019. It was a such a beautiful moment that I will forever cherish,” Clare says.

Wedding

Bright and Clare wedded on Jan 25, 2020 at All saint’s Cathedral in Kampala and held their reception at Pearl of Africa Hotel with 400 guests a week after the introduction ceremony. Clare says the joy on the guests faces and her parents’ speeches were the highlights on their wedding day as well her husband’s excitement at finally having her as his wife.

Bright on the hand says he enjoyed seeing people dance and the hall full to capacity with everyone celebrating their union, which he says was a blessing from God.

The couple adds that the marriage vows brought a feeling of being one from that day.

“Those words touched a chord. In that moment, I realised that it was no longer my space but our space,” Bright adds.

The couple says they were not stressed by the wedding preparations because they had support from friends and family.

“We had the best organising committee that had intercessors who would not allow us to feel any stress,” Bright says, adding that after three years of marriage, they are blessed with one biological child and many other spiritual children.

According to the couple, their marriage is anchored in prayer, openness, and regular communication, creating time for each other and planning together.

“Prayer is key. We pray together and serve in church. I must say that when you truly serve God, He serves you too,” Bright explains.

Challenges

Bright and Clare say during their first year of marriage, they had to re-learn, learn and unlearn.

Bright explains that they have different personalities so they often misinterpreted each other’s actions, which was a big challenge because it caused a lot friction.

“We were raised differently and sometimes I would find that what she values is not a big deal to me,” Bright shares

“We were married but we had not grown up together. Sometimes, we would find ourselves annoyed at each other but God always called us to order and we out grew all that,” Clare says.