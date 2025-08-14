‘We are each other’s answered prayer’

When Shivan Alinda and Atwine Mukama Tayebwa met in 2015 in high school, neither imagined they would one day marry.

Shivan, a student leader at Maryhill High School, often crossed paths with Tayebwa, the head of Mbarara High School’s Scripture Union, through fellowships, debates, and leadership events. They remained acquaintances until an unexpected connection after high school brought them closer.

During her vacation before starting university, Shivan took a computer course at Makerere University and asked her best friend, Edna Kanyesigye, to connect her with someone familiar with the area. Edna gave her cousin’s number, who turned out to be Tayebwa.

“From then on, he made it a point to pick me up from class and drop me home until the course ended,” Shivan recalls.

Their shared values and time spent with mutual friends deepened their connection. One afternoon in 2017, before leaving for a debate tournament, Tayebwa asked Shivan to meet him outside one of the ICT buildings at Makerere University.

“We have been friends for a while and share many values. I like you, and I want us to embark on an intentional journey with marriage as the goal,” he told her.

Shivan did not answer immediately, but she knew in her heart that this was it. Years earlier, she had prayed for her first boyfriend to be her husband to avoid heartbreak. Later, she texted him her affirmation. Tayebwa’s conviction was just as strong; he had prayed in Senior Two for a wife of faith, beauty and good character.

They decided early on to date with marriage in mind, first informing their parents.

“I spoke to my mother first,” Tayebwa says. “I trust her spiritual discernment.” Shivan did the same with her parents, and later their families met, laying a foundation of trust and support.

Shivan admired Tayebwa's genuine faith and how he inspired her spiritual growth through scripture and example. “He lives by 1 Corinthians 13:8: If God is love, and God never fails, then our love, rooted in Him, cannot fail either.” His consistency made her feel safe.

Tayebwa valued Shivan’s authenticity and how naturally she blended into his family. “I told her I would pick her honourably from her father’s home, and I am glad I did,” he says.

Good old days

Shivan and Tayebwa began dating in their first year at Makerere University, with Shivan studying law and Tayebwa studying Biochemistry. Being at the same university helped strengthen their bond. They set clear boundaries, agreeing to honour God by abstaining from sexual intimacy until marriage.

For Tayebwa, some of the best moments occurred on campus. “When she laughed from her heart, her eyes would close, and it was the most beautiful sound,” he recalls fondly. Shivan treasures many memories, but her favourite was Tayebwa’s graduation in 2021. “It was a proud and joyful moment as it marked our first major achievement during our relationship,” she shares.

Accountability

Their accountability began early, even before they found a mentor couple at church. “We were part of the law school fellowship, even though I was not studying law,” Tayebwa laughs. “The leaders there knew we were in a relationship and could speak into our lives when needed.”

Being part of the same church and under the same teachings kept them aligned. “Sometimes we struggled with something, and during a service, the message would address exactly what we were going through. It restored peace and clarity,” Shivan says.

Their accountability system also included trusted friends. “I gave Shivan a list of people she could talk to if there was an issue to resolve. If they spoke to me, I would listen. She did the same for me. We kept this circle small to protect our privacy but close enough for guidance.”

When doubts crept in

Dating for nearly eight years was not all easy. Being each other’s first relationship brought moments of doubt. “There were times we wondered if we had made the right choice. But shared commitment, Godly counsel, and honest conversations always brought us back,” they agree.

Personality differences sometimes caused friction. Shivan is structured, and decisive, while Tayebwa is calm and easygoing, but they always found common ground.

After years of being together at university, distance tested them. When Shivan joined the Law Development Centre (LDC), she could only find a slot in Lira, nearly 350 kilometres away from Tayebwa, who was working in Kampala.

“It was a difficult time as work, studies, and distance strained our connection. I thought, if this relationship ends, it will be now,” Shivan admits.

Sensing the drift, Tayebwa travelled to Lira. “I told her, if you are no longer interested, please tell me now. If we commit to something, we see it through,” he said. That conversation jolted Shivan. “He was making time to check in; why couldn’t I? If this was the man I wanted to marry, I had to act like it.” This way, they learnt that communication is the lifeline of love.

The joy of being together

After years of long commutes and late-night calls, Shivan and Tayebwa got married on July 26, a week after their Introduction ceremony. “I told her I would marry her, and by God’s grace, I did,” Tayebwa says with a sense of contentment.

They cherish the little things; laughing over dinner, ending the day without one of them driving away and waking up in the same home. “It is refreshing. I want to tell my 19-year-old self that it gets so good,” Shivan smiles.

Marriage has made them intentional about creating shared habits. Every morning begins with a devotional, inspired by the verse, “As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” They aim to make their home a source of joy for themselves and others. “We make sure to have a hearty laugh every day. He was first my friend, and that friendship makes everything richer,” Shivan says.

While prioritising their marriage, they also support each other's callings: Shivan as a lawyer and leader, and Tayebwa as a biochemist and preacher. “We will not stand in the way of each other’s God-given purposes. We push each other to be excellent,” Tayebwa states.

Looking ahead

The couple is excited about this new chapter. “The first thing we are building is our marriage, and on that foundation, many other things will come,” Tayebwa says. He believes that their union demonstrates that Godly marriages are possible.

Shivan shares in the anticipation. “I cannot wait to see the versions of myself that will only emerge in marriage, especially as a mother. More than that, I look forward to building a life that will be remembered for many years. The Bible says, ‘He can do exceedingly, abundantly above all you could ask or think,’ and I believe that for us.”

Tayebwa emphasises the importance of intentionality during dating. “Relationships are a two-way commitment. You may not have money, but show up in the ways you can.”



Shivan adds, “God is more interested in your success than you are. Trust that the one who began the good work in you will accomplish it, whether in marriage, work, children, or purpose.” urpose.”