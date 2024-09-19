‘We bonded over an assignment’

Their connection was born out of the need to tackle an assignment. Margaret Namyalo was stuck with academic research, and the deadline to submit it was fast approaching. She was anxious and needed a quick but good fix. She had to study, yet she was also required to be present at work. Fortunately, her friend knew someone who could help with the research.

That is how Jack Kinobe Sserunkuuma entered her life, as someone who could assist with the research. He was the right person. She was thrilled to be announced as the top student in the study with a high score of 96 percent, and she had him to thank. He was so dedicated to ensuring she did well.

He did not ask for any financial compensation for the research assistance, which left her thinking about his selflessness. He seemed to care more about building a good relationship.

Connection

With the research completed, the two appeared to have developed a bond. They became good friends and maintained the connection through communication. He obtained her academic schedule, and she was pleasantly surprised every time he called to wake her up and remind her to study for exams.

Throughout their interaction, Sserunkuuma had been observing Namyalo and was drawn to her personality. Namyalo, a good listener, learner, and also beautiful, had caught Sserunkuuma's eye. The mutual friend who had connected them had the idea that they would be a perfect romantic match, considering they were both single.

Sserunkuuma, a performing artiste and diplomatic attaché, had lost his partner, Aminah Mbaziira, and needed someone loving to give life new meaning and perspective. Namyalo, a human resource professional, seemed to be a good fit for him with whom to start afresh. Throughout their conversations, he never heard her mention a boyfriend or husband, which boosted his hopes.

As they interacted, both sought to learn more about each other from their mutual friend. What began as casual research quickly turned into a personal pursuit to understand each other better as they came together to solve a research challenge.

"I subtly tried to discourage him, but he persisted. When he realised I was not into him, he shared his full name, Jack Sserunkuuma, and suggested I look him up online. After learning more about him, I understood his intentions," Namyalo recollects.

He eventually asked her out, and although she played hard to get at first, her friend advised her to accept subsequent requests. She even went with Namyalo to their first date and left out of fear that Sserunkuuma would see her.

Gentleman

Sserunkuuma treated Namyalo well during their time together, and when it was time for her to leave, he offered to order an Uber for her. However, she declined, suspecting that he wanted to accompany her and find out where she lived.

"We continued chatting on WhatsApp and talking on the phone. He even used to wake me up for work. I was impressed by his care. Eventually, he asked to visit my parents, which amused me a lot. I asked for the dates he had in mind," Namyalo recounts.

Thanks to his consistent reliability, he proved himself worthy of her trust, and she opened her heart to him, accepting him not only as a great friend but also as her lover. Today, she is his chosen next of kin.

"She enjoys playing, and when we are together, we can play like children. We can even choose to play hide and seek," says Sserunkuuma. He explains that when he decided to pursue Namyalo, he noticed her patience, care, and intelligence.

Attributes

"She cares about me. She gets annoyed when I do not eat enough. She has tamed me; some people know me as someone who can cause trouble, but ever since I met her, many people have been spared my 'wrath.' When she sees me getting heated up, she calms me down. I also control myself. Before I do anything, I first consider what my wife will say. She influences my dress code. She always reminds me of my worth. She is warm-hearted and welcoming," the artiste explains.

The two aspire to raise children with good values, as he was brought up by a strict mother.

"I want to raise our children to fear God. I am a prayerful woman and serve as an usher in my home church. I have experienced the power of prayer in my life and want to instil discipline in our children so they can thrive anywhere. I was raised by my aunt, who loved me because I was disciplined," Namyalo explains.

As a lover, he believes that love involves sacrifice and measures it by how much one can sacrifice for their partner.

"We now have a joint bank account, but that is secondary. The most important thing is our attitude towards each other. She sometimes buys me things such as shirts, and we may argue about the colours, but we always appreciate the thought behind the gesture," he says.

Advice

Sserunkuma emphasises the importance of transparency in a relationship, stating, "Being open with your partner is crucial. Hiding your income will only lead to issues, as they may think you earn much more than you do. Transparency allows you to share the pressures and joys. You should trust your wife before anyone else, even a lawyer, for a successful marriage."

She looks forward to having a peaceful and joyful marriage with her partner and lover.

"I want Jack's love for me to be lasting and unwavering," she adds.

Wedding

The couple is set to get married on September 28 at Namirembe Cathedral. The ceremony will be officiated by Rt Rev Samuel Balagadde Ssekkadde, who is described by Sserunkuuma as a father figure, friend, and brother.