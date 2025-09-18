‘We found love at the borehole’

What began as a simple visit to a friend after a burial has grown into a lifelong bond. Charles Edward Bwayo, while visiting Butiru Christian Primary Teachers’ College, spotted Brenda Mukite at the borehole fetching water. Something about that moment captured his heart. “I had come from a burial in Butiru and passed by my friend’s home at the college,” he recalls. “When I saw her fetching water, I was immediately engrossed. I asked my friend to help me get her contact, and from then on, we started communicating.” The pair’s relationship grew steadily, even though distance kept them apart.

They could only meet in person during the Christmas holidays, but regular phone calls kept their bond alive. Over time, the friendship matured into love, and today, they look back with gratitude that a borehole and a chance encounter connected them. Brenda says what attracted her most about Bwayo was his smile and caring nature, while he admits that her beauty and stature first drew his attention. The two soulmates dated for a year before making their relationship official.

Courtship

For Brenda and her husband, love blossomed in the quiet moments they shared. Looking back, Brenda recalls that during their courtship, they spent most evenings taking walks whenever he visited her in Mbale City. “He always made time to come over, and our evening walks became special for us,” she says.

Her husband adds that it was during those simple moments that he truly came to understand her passions. “I discovered what she loved most: teaching and advancing in her career. That dedication inspired me deeply,” he explains.

When it came to proposing, their approach was different from what is common today. “The fact is, we did not have a formal proposal like the way it is done these days. We simply sat together, had a chat as a couple, and agreed to get married,” he shares with a smile. Although unconventional, their decision marked the beginning of a shared journey built on mutual respect, understanding, and companionship, proof that love does not always need grand gestures, but rather, two hearts willing to walk together.

Wedding preparations

For Brenda and Bwayo, teamwork made all the difference. The couple set up an organising committee in Kampala to coordinate preparations and hold meetings at the beginning and end of each month. As the big day drew closer, additional meetings were scheduled every Sunday in August to fine-tune details. To ease transport costs, they worked with service providers from both Mbale and Kampala, a decision that proved practical and efficient. “All these meetings were very successful, and everyone’s support made things easier,” they note.

Bwayo also noted that the event planner was none other than the bride’s sister, Leticia Kakai, who guided the arrangements with dedication and creativity. The couple fixed their introduction ceremony for August 29, followed by their wedding the very next day, August 30. They emphasise that, beyond planning, what held everything together was their faith. “To make everything work out well, we committed everything to God,” they say, quoting Proverbs 16:3: “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

Counselling sessions

Building a lasting marriage, the couple says, requires more than love. It takes faith, patience, and mutual respect. During counselling sessions, they were taught to commit every challenge to God first, be patient with each other, and be good listeners. “Faith has been the foundation of our relationship, guiding our decisions and providing reassurance during difficult times,” they say. “At the same time, understanding and tolerance have helped us overcome differences as a couple without conflict.”

They also note that open and honest dialogue strengthens intimacy and shared understanding. Helping and loving each other through acts of care, big or small, builds a strong emotional connection. The couple emphasises that these values have been instrumental in creating a healthy and joyful marriage. “Love is not just about grand gestures,” they note, “but about patience, understanding, and walking through life together.”

Challenges

Planning a wedding is often a joyful experience, but for some couples, it comes with unexpected hurdles. Brenda and her husband faced several challenges while organising their special day, yet they persevered. One of the main obstacles was a lack of funds, which required careful budgeting and prioritisation of essential arrangements. Travel between Mbale and Kampala added another layer of complexity, as the couple and their team often had to commute to coordinate logistics and ensure everything ran smoothly.

They also encountered delays from service providers, which tested their patience and forced them to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. “Inadequate security at some locations posed concerns, requiring extra planning to ensure the safety of guests and smooth execution of events,” they noted. Despite these setbacks, the couple remained committed, relying on teamwork, planning, and faith to navigate the challenges. “Every obstacle taught us resilience and the importance of preparation,” they said. “In the end, the joy of our wedding made all the difficulties worthwhile.”

Memorable moments

Brenda says the most memorable moment of her wedding day was when they exchanged vows, a deeply emotional and personal commitment to each other. Bwayo, on the other hand, says his most memorable moment was the honeymoon, a time of relaxation.

Advice

The couple advises other couples to begin with small steps to achieve bigger goals. “You do not have to start with grand gestures,” they say. “Small acts of love, care, and cooperation grow over time into a strong, lasting partnership.” Bwayo encourages young men to always pray to God for good wives and to remain patient while waiting for the right partner. Brenda advises women waiting for their Mr Right to be good listeners.



