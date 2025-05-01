A 12-year love story anchored in faith

Emmanuel Otukeyi and Robinah Nafula are long-time sweethearts who first crossed paths at Pearl Haven Christian Centre in Mbale, where they both served in the ushering ministry. Though their time there was brief, it was enough to spark a connection that grew over the years. Soon after, both moved to Kampala, but despite the physical distance from their church, their bond only deepened. Robinah recalls how they kept in touch through frequent phone calls, thanks to a Mango Telecom promotion offering free calls. This constant communication strengthened their friendship, blossoming into a deeper relationship and eventually a commitment to marriage. Robinah credits their mutual openness, dedication to serving God, and Emmanuel’s physical charm as key factors that made their relationship grow stronger over time.

“It took us two years before we had a home pre-visit, and another 12 years before the wedding,” she says with a smile. Reflecting on their journey, Otukeyi describes it as one filled with both joy and challenges. “Our courtship had its ups and downs, but through it all, God was on our side. It was not easy, but we placed our trust in Him, and He helped us overcome every obstacle.” Robinah also notes that the distance between them often kept them physically apart, but they made the most of their time together by focusing on discussing their future and shared dreams.

The proposal

Otukeyi recalls a special moment that marked a turning point in their relationship. “I invited her out for an outing at Shoprite Lugogo, and that is where I made my intentions for marriage known,” he says. “I officially proposed, and she received it so well and positively that it made me incredibly happy.”

Wedding preparations

The couple celebrated their union with traditional ceremonies that honoured both their Teso and Samia heritages. As part of the introduction ceremony, five heads of cattle were delivered on November 30, 2024. Just a few weeks later, on December 14, 2024, they had their dream wedding. “To make both events a reality, we worked closely with wedding planners who guided us through the process,” they share. “We were blessed to have Sharon Rwecurenga and Benjamin Mwongyera helping us. It was truly through prayer and the support of those around us that everything came together beautifully.”

Challenges

Robinah shares that the wedding preparations came with their own set of challenges. One of the main difficulties was gathering people for meetings during the workweek, which made it hard to get everyone involved consistently. “Finding good service providers was another big challenge during the preparations,” she says. “And getting guests to attend our meetings was tough because they were scheduled on working days.”

Pre-marital counselling

The couple emphasises the value of the pre-marital counselling sessions they attended, highlighting how they shaped their understanding of what it takes to build a strong and lasting marriage. “The counselling helped us realise that marriage is a decision for mature, independent-minded people,” they explain. “It taught us the importance of being patient with one another and respecting each other’s decisions.” Robinah shares that the sessions taught them the importance of loving each other unconditionally, no matter the circumstances, and always supporting one another through life’s highs and lows. Otukeyi adds, “The sessions reminded us to never give up on each other, to let love guide us, and to live our marriage grounded in Christian principles.”

Memorable moments

For Otukeyi, one of the highlights of their wedding day was the vibrant 360° dance surrounded by their loved ones. “It was such a joyful moment seeing all our friends and family dancing with us, something I will never forget,” he says. Another unforgettable moment was during the exchange of vows and the unexpected presence of some surprise guests. “It was emotional and overwhelming, in the best way.” Robinah, on the other hand, treasures two deeply personal memories. “Dancing with my mother, who is more than 80 years old, was incredibly special,” she shares. “But the most meaningful moment for me was when we exchanged rings.

It made me reflect on the love we have shared over the years, the challenges we have faced, and how, despite everything, we still made it to the altar.” Robinah encourages young women not to rush into marriage. “Be patient, and never let a man see that you are desperate. Make sure he understands your worth and let him work hard to earn your affection. When he values you, he will always strive to have you as his wife.” She also advises women to remember that waiting on the Lord does not mean setting unrealistic expectations based on material possessions. Instead, they should focus on what truly matters in a partner. Otukeyi advises young men not to rush into proposals either, encouraging them to carefully consider their choices before committing to any of their dreams.



