A couple that prays together, stays together

It all began on a Sunday morning. The congregation at the church had gathered as usual, each person carrying their own quiet prayer. Among the orderly ushers stood a young man named Henry Jassa, looking sharp in his suit, exuding the calm assurance of someone who serves out of calling. In one of the pews sat Linda Ochen, radiant in her quiet grace, unaware that destiny had seated itself beside her story.

With a smile, she recalls: “I remember thinking that he was kind, funny, and confident without trying too hard.” That day, he offered her a bottle of water, an act so small it could have easily gone unnoticed, yet it lingered in her memory.

It was not the water itself that touched her; it was the thought behind the gesture. That simple act would later take root in her heart, like a seed of something divine. For Jassa, this moment is just as vivid.

“The story started in church in 2018,” he reflects. “I believe it was God who brought us together.” His voice softens when he speaks her name, Linda, just as someone sharing a prayer that has finally been answered.

Love in the details

For her, love did not come as a whirlwind of grand gestures but through something much rarer: consistency. He kept showing up at church and in her life. She says: “He remembered small details about me. He encouraged my dreams and made time to really listen. That is when I knew he was not here to play games.”

Jassa smiles at the memory. “Her love and commitment to serving God left me with no other choice,” he says, shaking his head in quiet amusement at his good fortune.

“The more I got to know her, the more I realised she was kind, honest, patient, and hardworking, a woman bringing peace and light into my life.” While so many people chase love that glitters, they found each other in the gentle glow of shared purpose.

The lovebirds prayed, laughed, and grew together like two branches reaching toward the same sky. The day he professed his love was fittingly another Sunday. After the service, when the last song had faded and the congregation had drifted away, he asked if they could talk.

“I told her plainly,” he recalls, “that I wanted to build a future with her, not just date casually.” There was no pretense or dramatic flair, just truth. She smiled, her heart quietly catching up to what her spirit already knew.

The reaction left him filled with joy. “She smiled, and I knew then I had found my partner.” In that simple exchange, words spoken in the courtyard of their church, began a love story not born of convenience but of conviction.

Marriage rooted in faith

Both Ochen and Jassa entered marriage not as flawless individuals, but as partners eager to learn and grow together. For Ochen, marriage represents a friendship strengthened by faith. She explains: “A marriage rooted in love, friendship, and faith is essential. It is a partnership where we communicate openly, grow together, and create a home filled with laughter and respect.”

Jassa shares this vision with tenderness, saying: “I envision a partnership where we support each other’s dreams and face challenges as a team. I want our marriage to be peaceful, purposeful, and inspirational.”

Their shared vision serves as the guiding principle of their union. At the heart of their home lies faith, not merely as a ritual, but as a steady rhythm; a quiet pulse that sustains their love, especially when life becomes chaotic.

Weathering life’s storms

Like any couple, they have faced their share of challenges. “Balancing our careers and spending quality time together has been one of the biggest obstacles,” Ochen admits. As a monitoring and evaluation officer, her days often blend into reports, deadlines, and strategy meetings. Jassa on the other hand works in the hospitality industry, where he frequently has long shifts and irregular hours.

“Sometimes, we need to remind ourselves that love requires time, not just promises,” she says

.

He nods thoughtfully. “We have learnt to accept that challenges will arise, but we do not blame each other. We take a moment to pause, talk, and forgive quickly. It is not always easy, but it is worth it.”

They have come to understand that marriage is not a fairytale; it is faith in action. It is about choosing patience when tempers flare, showing kindness when silence would be easier, and selecting love even when the day feels long.

Teamwork

One of their greatest strengths as a couple is their transparency. She explains: “We are open about finances. We both contribute to household expenses based on our incomes and plan for significant financial goals together. We also maintain a joint account for family needs and separate accounts for individual projects.”

This approach has fostered not just trust, but also teamwork. “It is about honesty. You cannot claim to be united in love while being divided in your plans,” he adds.

When asked what keeps their marriage thriving, he responds without hesitation: “Teamwork, patience, and faith.”

“We treat our marriage like a living thing; it needs care, time, and attention to grow.” She agrees, saying: “Commitment is not about just having butterflies in your stomach. It is about choosing each other every day, even when emotions fade and challenges arise. Do not just marry someone who makes you laugh; marry the one who inspires you to be better.”

This advice seems to resonate deeply with them, forged through prayer, laughter, and late-night conversations about the future.

Looking ahead

Henry and Linda Jassa’s love story is one deeply rooted in faith and purpose. As they look ahead, they hope to expand their family “by God’s grace” and build a home that extends beyond themselves, a haven where others can experience warmth, wisdom, and the beauty of faith-built love.

To them, marriage is more than companionship; it is a ministry that shows love still works when two people walk together in purpose.

Their bond thrives not on perfection but on presence; shared laughter, prayer, forgiveness, and simple daily acts of care. From meeting in church to building a joyful home, their journey is a testament to enduring love, one grounded in faith, grace, and the quiet strength of commitment.