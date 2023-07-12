A love brewed at the workplace

In every company, there are a multitude of relationships and social dynamics at play. And although the majority of relationships between colleagues begin as strictly professional, many of them evolve into romantic relationships over time.

A Vault.com survey found that 58 percent of the American workforce has had a romantic relationship with someone from their company. But just because it is common does not necessarily mean people are being more transparent. The same study found that a small minority of employees, about 16 percent, were upfront about their romantic trysts with their managers.

Recent studies from totaljobs also suggest that 22 percent of people meet their actual romantic partner at work. According to this research, most adults spend a minimum of 1,680 hours per year in the office; so one is likely to spend more time with their co-workers than anyone else.

Delphine Ahuura, an economist and Thaddeo Kasaija, a development worker first met in Hoima City in western Uganda during the 2014 National Population Census. Daphine was the enumerator while Thaddeo gathered data. However, after their first meeting, Thaddeo was transferred to Kyenjonjo District but this did not stop them from keeping in touch every day.

It was love at first sight for the pair as Thaddeo was smitten by Delphine’s level of maturity. He was also happy to learn that they were both Catholics. Delphine on the other hand was attracted to Thaddeo’s ability to carry a conversation. She also realised that they had so much in common, which was another reason she fell in love with him.

“He was really hands-on and had the best responses to most of my questions and concerns, which was an assurance that he was a responsible and caring man,” she says.

She recalls their first date where they ate grasshoppers, one of their favourite snacks. She adds, “Our first date was perfect. We got along well and ordered similar foods, which we enjoyed together.”

Moving in

As soon as Delphine finished her course at the university, she moved in with her soul mate. Thaddeo was open to them living together since this would allow them to learn more about each other.

“Delphine had the best morals and focus, was a devout catholic and passionate about family and the church. She was also clean and the best home maker,” Thaddeo lists the qualities that made him fall in love even more.

Marriage

On June 24, Thaddeo made it official by visiting her parents’ home in Bujwahya Village, Hoima City, a day before Delphine’s birthday.

The couple adds that although the day was enjoyable, it was tiresome and really stressful to organize the function.

“We had to organize everything within one month, and this would not have been possible without support from friends and family,” Delphine says, adding that regardless of the challenges, she strongly believes it was the right day because it had been chosen by God.

Delphine says although she is enjoying being married, there are also many challenges that come with it. However, she says, the many lessons she learnt while leaving with her parents have come in handy.

She also notes that prayer and trust for one another are some of their core values, helping them to navigate a number of challenges. Thaddeo, however, says because they had known each other for seven years before their wedding, they had learnt many things about each other so nothing was surprising.

“We continue to uphold the same traits of respect, trust, love, care and compassion for one another and we believe that if we set these as our guiding principles coupled with prayer, we shall be able to enjoy our time together as married couple,” he says, adding that making important decisions together has also greatly strengthened their bond.

Advice

The couple says every marriage is unique to the two individuals in it the reason they should avoid trying to copy what others are doing and try to apply these principles in their marriage. This, they say is a recipe for disagreements.

Thaddeo advises couples to love, cherish and support one another adding, “Couples should support each other to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

Delphine says the key to a successful marriage is mostly prayer. However, she adds, communication is also the glue that will always help you through conflicts and misunderstandings.