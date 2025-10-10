A love story ignited over dirty dishes

Nathan Simati first met Margaret Kasiri while preparing for a friend’s introduction ceremony, where he served as chairperson of the organising committee.

“I found her cleaning dishes at a friend’s house the day before the wedding,” he recalls. For Margaret, the encounter was purely coincidental.

“My friend was getting married, and I was part of the bridesmaids’ team,” she explains.

“I travelled to where she was staying, and like anyone would do, I started cleaning the dirty dishes in the kitchen. That is when Nathan walked in and greeted me. I had no idea he was already interested in me.” The conversation did not flow easily at first. “It was quite hard to talk or initiate a chat,” Margaret says. But over time, they found common ground. With physical meetings being rare, much of their connection occurred through phone calls and WhatsApp video chats.

Nathan was drawn to Margaret’s calm and humble nature. “She was neither talkative nor proud,” he says. In return, Margaret admired Nathan’s consistency and dedication. “He has always been committed to our love, patient despite the distance, and incredibly supportive,” she notes.

Long-distance love After one year and four months of courtship, their relationship stood as a testament to how love can flourish in ordinary moments, even while washing dishes. Nathan explains that theirs was a long-distance relationship: “I was working in Mbale City, while she lived in Mubende District. Every time we met, it was exciting, though always brief.” Margaret agrees. “Our encounters were rare, hectic, and short, but deeply meaningful. We made sure to cherish every moment we had together, despite the distance.”

The proposal

Their journey toward engagement was not simple. Nathan admits it took him a full year to prepare himself. “Rejection was my biggest fear,” he says. “On the day I proposed (a Sunday), I spent six hours sitting alone, thinking about how best to make my move. Finally, I came up with my line: ‘I wish to give you my surname, Simati.’ That was my proposal.”

They also spent time praying and fasting together before Margaret gave her answer. The result was a heartfelt ‘yes’. “Here we are now, it is so amazing,” Nathan says with a smile. Wedding preparations Preparing for their traditional introduction ceremony was challenging yet vibrant, as it required presenting the bride price with items such as cows, goats, and other goods.

“The beautiful aspect was that both families worked together throughout the process. Our family members and clansmen were incredibly supportive, both financially and in terms of guidance,” the couple says. As the wedding date approached, planning became smoother. “It was a breeze since most of our friends and family were already informed,” they note.

Meetings took place in their villages, ancestral homes, and in town, involving both families and colleagues. “Committees and service providers played a crucial role, as they were ready and committed to working with us.

Most items in the budget were covered by individuals. By Thursday, September 4, all service providers had been booked, thanks to the committee.” This year, the couple celebrated two major milestones: their traditional introduction ceremony on May 30, and their wedding on September 6.

Surrounded by family, friends, and a supportive community, both events were filled with joy, unity, and gratitude. Reflecting on their journey, they credit this success to the dedication of those around them. “With willing and committed people around us, we can only say, God did it.”

Marriage insights

Before their wedding, Nathan and Margaret shared insights drawn from faith and experience. Nathan was encouraged to love his wife as Christ loved the church, emphasising understanding and respect, while Margaret was advised to submit to her husband. They reminded guests that no one is perfect and that marriage is a continuous journey of learning and growing together. At its core, marriage requires sympathy, forgiveness, and patience. “Marriage is not about perfection,” they noted. “It is about supporting each other and choosing love every day.”

Challenges

The couple acknowledges that marriage comes with challenges. Tight schedules and work commitments can test a couple’s ability to spend quality time together. Conflicting loyalties in decision-making, especially when balancing family, work, and personal responsibilities, can also create strain. However, with mutual understanding, patience, and shared values, these obstacles can be overcome.

Memorable moments

Reflecting on the wedding, Nathan says his most unforgettable moment was circling the iconic Mbale City Clock Tower three times while being filmed by a drone, courtesy of Gold Mist Photographer. For Margaret, it was seeing her husband-to-be looking “awesome and jolly” as he awaited her, filling her with joy and excitement.

Advice