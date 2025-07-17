Am I in love or just being used?

I am 29 years old and have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for four years. He calls me “mukyala wange” in public, introduces me to his friends as “my wife,” and even jokes that our firstborn will be named after his grandmother. The only issue is that there is no ring, no formal introduction, no kwanjula plans. I have met his mother only once when she passed by his house and said, “So you are the one?” Nothing more. He claims marriage is just a formality, that “what matters is the heart.” Meanwhile, we live together; I cook, wash, and even kneel to greet him when visitors are around. Yet, my parents still ask, “When is he coming officially?” Am I being used?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous, It certainly sounds like your boyfriend feels a bond has been established by the fact that he lives with you and is getting the same services that a married man receives from his wife. The way he publicly refers to you as “my wife” and introduces you as such to his friends and some family members might indicate that, in his mind, he is already committed to you. However, from what you have written, this seems to differ from your understanding and expectations of what constitutes a marriage. It is important to examine this situation through the lens of your cultural and spiritual values. In most Ugandan families, and many others around the world, being considered married involves much more than cohabitation and mutual affection. Marriage is typically seen as a formal agreement between two people and their families, involving recognised and meaningful steps.

These include, among others, the act of proposing, the kwanjula or introduction ceremony where the families meet and officially acknowledge the relationship, and often a church or civil wedding. These steps are not just traditions for the sake of formality. Rather, they carry deep cultural, emotional, and spiritual meaning. They signify the transition into a new phase of life, one that is respected by your families and the broader society. They represent mutual commitment, transparency, and public recognition of the relationship. For many women, including yourself, these rites of passage provide a sense of security, legitimacy, and dignity. The absence of these formalities may be where the core of your distress lies. Your boyfriend’s statement that "marriage is just a formality, what matters is the heart" is not uncommon.

Many people use this reasoning to suggest that love and emotional connection are more important than legal or traditional rituals. While it is true that love is central to any meaningful relationship, formalising a union does not undermine the emotional connection; it enhances it by grounding it in structure and accountability. It also demonstrates respect, not just for each other, but for the families and cultural values you both come from. Your feelings and your family's expectations matter deeply. While he may genuinely see you as his wife in his mind and heart, this perspective does not necessarily align with how your family or society at large defines marriage. This disconnect can lead to feelings of insecurity, confusion, and even disrespect. It is important to ask yourself: What does marriage mean to you?

Is it simply a matter of emotional commitment and shared life, or does it include public acknowledgement and formal steps involving both families? You may need to initiate an open and honest conversation with your boyfriend. Try to share your feelings in a non-confrontational way. Express what marriage means to you and ask him what it means to him. Sometimes, people truly love each other but differ in how they view commitment, especially when financial pressures or past experiences come into play. He might be hesitant about formalising the relationship due to economic reasons or a fear of societal expectations. Understanding these hesitations can open the door to empathy and mutual understanding.

If you are struggling to have this conversation constructively, consider seeking the professional services of a marriage counsellor. A counsellor can offer a neutral and safe space for both of you to share your views and explore the future of your relationship in a guided and respectful way. This could help you both arrive at a shared understanding of where the relationship is going and whether your definitions of commitment are aligned. Ultimately, your peace of mind, your values, and your emotional well-being should not be compromised. You deserve clarity and a relationship built on mutual understanding, respect, and purpose.

Reader advice

Stop settling for less

Mlord Kaysm Cassy. If you are not happy with your situation, leave. You are not in prison. Some women seem to care more about getting a ring than the reality of marriage. Stop settling for the title “wife” when there is no real commitment behind it.

Be honest with him

Judith Bagungu. Why do you feel the need to kneel just to impress others? If kneeling does not come from the heart, then do not force it. It is better to be honest with yourself and your partner than pretend to be something you are not, especially when no one else is watching.

You cannot change him

Sarah K Frankie. My biggest question is: why are you still there? If you can answer that truthfully, then you already know what to do next. Women must stop thinking they can change men. If he truly wanted to commit, he would have done already.

You are not truthful

Ivan Senyonjo. So, you only kneel when visitors are around? That just shows you are putting on a show. If you are the wife, then act like one consistently. If you are unsure where you stand, have a child and wait for the baptism to reveal your true status.

You made a mistake

Emily Lydia. That is the issue; you moved in and started doing wife duties. Now he is too comfortable to make anything official. If you had set clear boundaries earlier, maybe things would be different. Since you are already in deep, propose to him, but whatever you do, avoid getting pregnant now. Leave immediately

Phoebe Miriam Stop wasting your precious time with a man who is not committed. He might be planning to marry someone else altogether. Start emotionally detaching and stay open to new possibilities. When someone better comes along, do not hesitate. Run while you still can. Do not say I did not warn you.

Have a conversation

Monica Drijaru Phabert. If you are living together, in his mind, you are already married. Perhaps he is just stingy or slow to formalise things. Try gently nudging the conversation toward something more official. Go slow but be intentional, it might help him realise that you also value formality and public commitment.

Watch and be careful

Leah Namiiro. Do not be shocked when you wake up one day to photos and videos of him introducing another woman. That is how quietly some of them move. Watch his actions closely.

Be patient and wait