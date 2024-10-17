Balancing work and marriage

Attending a wedding or anniversary celebration often involves hearing about the Proverbs 31 woman, who is held up as the ideal of hard work, wisdom, and success in personal and family life.

She is praised for her diligence, ability to manage a household, business acumen, eloquence, and charitable nature, and many women are encouraged to follow her example to find success in their lives and marriages.

In our community, there is a woman who truly embodies this ideal. She has been admired for her many accomplishments and positive impact on those around her. However, the shocking news of her husband leaving her sent waves of surprise and concern throughout our community. It was difficult to reconcile this news with the image of the Proverbs 31 woman we had come to respect and admire. As we listened to her husband’s side of the story, we began to understand the deeper issues at play.

The quiet, unassuming man is a dedicated math teacher who values his peace and personal space. However, he struggles to find peace at home due to the constant noise and activity generated by his wife’s multiple entrepreneurial ventures.

To make extra cash, our Proverbs 31 woman supplies snacks to local shops. This means she often spends her nights rolling dough and firing up the frying pan at the ungodly hour of 4am. By the time the early morning rush calms down, another group shows up to help with the laundry - oh, did I mention she runs a laundry service, too? And as if that were not enough, she also manages a piggery and takes care of two zero-grazing dairy cows. So, while she is out there conquering the world, her husband is left searching for a quiet corner to reflect or just to grade his class papers.

Her approach reminds us that sometimes too much of a good thing can become overwhelming. While ambition and hard work are commendable qualities, they can also lead to unintended consequences in a relationship. The balance between personal ambition and mutual support is crucial for a healthy marriage. A strong relationship should involve both partners excelling in their pursuits while also lifting each other.

The irony in this situation is that, while the Proverbs 31 woman possesses many admirable qualities, her relentless drive for success has inadvertently created an environment where her husband feels alienated. She has achieved success in one area at the expense of another.

Her situation exposes the unfairness of societal expectations placed on women to excel in multiple domains; career, family, and community involvement, while also considering their partner’s needs. Women often face pressure to juggle numerous responsibilities, leaving them little time to check in with their partners about how they feel.

This lack of communication can lead to feelings of isolation or resentment, making it all the more important to foster open dialogues about individual and shared goals. For her success to make sense to the husband, both partners should be encouraged to grow in their interests while maintaining a strong bond as a couple.

It becomes clear that finding a balance between personal ambition and a supportive relationship takes ongoing effort. Couples must commit to regular conversations about their needs, aspirations, and challenges. By doing so, they can create a space where both partners feel valued and understood.

A successful marriage is not just about one partner reaching the finish line; it is about creating a harmonious environment where both individuals can chase their passions, cheer each other on, and build a fulfilling life together. Only then can a relationship truly thrive, honouring each person’s uniqueness while working toward shared goals.