Because we were friends first, our marriage is strong

Pauline and Tony say a strong friendship helps them effectively communicate and find solutions to any challenge they might be facing. PHOTOs/EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

We have often had the phrase; marry your friend but many of us do not take it seriously. Tony and Pauline worked together and during this time created a friendship. When they started developing romantic feelings for each other, their bond was already too strong to break. To date, they say, this is what has made their marriage a success.

Tony and Pauline Lynne Barry Muwangala are both journalists. She is also a TV producer and farmer while he doubles as a communications and outreach specialist and an actor. The two met in 2016 at Buganda Broadcasting Services (BBS) Television in Mengo, Kampala, where Pauline worked as an entertainment producer while Tony was the chief news manager.

