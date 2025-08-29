Blood is thicker than water… or is it?

“Blood is thicker than water” must be the most misused quote of all time. The actual older version goes something like: “The blood we spill in battle is thicker than the water of the womb.” The literal translation being, the comrades we choose and fight alongside are often more dependable than some of our biological relatives who think sending you a “k” in reply to a long text counts as emotional support. The age-old adage blood is thicker than water has long been used to emphasise the importance of family ties over other relationships. However, in today’s dynamic and interconnected world, the idea that blood spilled in the battle of life can sometimes be thicker than the water of the womb, holds more relevance than ever.

Our lives are shaped by the people we choose to surround ourselves with, and often, friends and chosen relationships can surpass the bonds of our biological family. If we are being real? “Blood is thicker than water” should come with a disclaimer: Depends on the blood. And the water. We do not get to choose our family, unless you are in one of those K-drama series where someone gets adopted by a billionaire aunt, but we get to choose our friends. And in today’s reality, that choice often matters more than genetics. You cannot fire your siblings, but you can unfollow them. You cannot return your parents for a refund, but you can mute the family WhatsApp group purposely by accident. Friends, on the other hand, are carefully selected imports into your life like Netflix recommendations, except they do not disappear after three seasons.

Family: The default setting

Family is the starting point of our social life. These are the people who know you from your ugly baby photo era. They have been there through your first steps, your first scraped knee, and your first public embarrassment, which by the way is often caused by them. The bond is supposed to be unbreakable, cemented by shared genetics and childhood memories.

Parents are usually the first teachers, sometimes teaching life lessons, other times teaching you how to dodge their bad moods. Siblings? They are the unpaid interns of your early life; sharing toys, stealing clothes, and occasionally threatening to tell Mummy or Daddy if you do not hand over the remote. But let us be honest. Not every family is the warm, loving sitcom cast we wish it was. Some are more like a drama series, full of plot twists, grudges, and that one cousin who always apparently forgets to pay you back. Love may be unconditional, but emotional support can sometimes be by appointment only.

Friends: The deluxe upgrade

Unlike family, friends are handpicked. Friendship is a voluntary subscription service that does not renew automatically unless both sides agree. This makes it incredibly powerful. There are no DNA strings attached, no automatic invitations to awkward reunions. You are there because you want to be not because a family calendar says so. You are in each other’s lives because you want to be, not because your names happen to be on the same family tree. This is what makes friendship so powerful; it is voluntary. And because there is choice, friends can give you the kind of honesty family sometimes cannot.

Your sister will say a plain ‘It looks nice’ when you try on that questionable outfit. Your friend will say it as they actually feel it; ‘Bro you look horrible. Remove this fit immediately’. Friends run on shared experiences, private jokes, and the mutual understanding, that one fool can call you up at 2am to touch Bandali without greeting first. Over time, these bonds grow so deep that friends become your chosen family, the people who actually show up when you need them, not just when there is cake and Fanta or that family lumbe! When we choose family: There are moments in life when blood does, in fact, win. These are the situations where your family is front and centerre, no questions asked:

Emergency room visits

No matter how many friends you have, when you are suddenly hospitalised, family members are often the ones filling out forms, arguing with nurses, and calling every relative in a 200km radius to start on that novena. Friends will visit with snacks, family will be there pacing in the hallway like unpaid security guards. I understand friends will show up to the hospital at anytime but there is just something about family and the hospital. I am low-key inclined to think some relatives love us more when sick.

And do not deny, majority of us only get to visit aunties on our father’s side when we get to hear they are hospitalised. There is just something about near death experience that unites African families; we all go to show some love like we just got an alarm reminder about our family tree, now we go see Ssenga while forcing conversation, with them trying to throw lines like: “Eh Mark you have grown!” And you are not sure what to reply. I mean, quick recovery just does not seem to cut it, and when they start throwing uncoordinated lines like; since I have seen you, I can now die! Like bro, relax! When it comes to that tough o’clock, the question is always, are you family?

Cultural and religious ceremonies

Friends are nice, but because they come from different cultures, religions, and sometimes planets, it is hard to find one who fully gets your background. That is where family shamelessly takes the crown. For kwanjula, weddings, funerals, and naming ceremonies, family is unavoidable whether you want them there or not. Friends may attend to support, but family? They are the unpaid events managers, drama coordinators, and chief judges of vibes. Even if you give them a TED talk beforehand, ‘Dear family, my friends are coming, please behave, do not embarrass me’, they will still find a way.

That uncle who drinks UG before breakfast will volunteer for the microphone. Your aunties will form a gossip parliament. And your cousins will arrive five hours late, blaming Sevo for closing the road even when we all know the only way he can reach somewhere in your district is by chopper. And of course, you cannot exactly replace your Ssenga with your gym buddy to handle the cultural rituals. Imagine asking your trainer to kneel and explain the symbolism of of the luwombo to your in-laws.

Unless you want a family scandal, and those come with threats of being disowned faster than Harvard rescinds admission letters from students caught cheating. So yes, friends are the family we choose, but family is the family we are stuck with through thick, thin, and unexpected drama. They may stress you, but when the cows are slaughtered, tents erected, and drums beaten, it is your blood relatives who carry the day. Friends can chill in the corner with soda; family owns the chaos.

Legal and bureaucratic madness

Try filling out an official form and boldly putting your friend’s name under Next of Kin. Then comes the inevitable question: Relationship? And you, with a straight face, have to say ‘Bestie’. At that point, even the pen feels embarrassed. Family, whether you like them or not, is the default emergency contact. Hospitals, banks, even burial societies, they all want a bloodline, not your brunch buddy. I once asked all my friends if they could even spell my full name under pressure. The silence I got back was louder than a generator in Kampala at night.

And to be fair, I would not put their names down either. But here is the real comedy; these same friends will spend hours complaining about how stressful their families are. Yet, ask them who their next of kin is, and without blinking, they will say: “My father. My mother. My sister.” The very people they were just calling dramatic, stingy, or impossible to deal with. When we choose friends: There are the situations where friends not only show up but outperform family.

The ever dependable

You just broke up, got fired, or God forbid sent a voice note meant for your situationship straight to your boss. Which uncle is picking your call past midnight? None. They will see it in the morning and reply with a ‘sorry, I was asleep’. Then on the other side of the coin, a friend will be showing up with wine, ice cream, and vibes. The beauty of friendships is the variety. You do not have to stick to one circle like you are stuck with cousins who think WhatsApp statuses are personality traits.

You can have a Sarah Watoto, for cell and anything prayer related, a Martha Aurous, your personal therapist with zero qualifications, always knows where Abeeka will be performing or always has a plug for those Soiree tickets, then a Ken Bandali, Mayor of Happy Hour and keeper of bar discounts; Don Business, who somehow knows everyone in every office; and Osbert Jazz, the one who calls you chief even when you are broke. Each friend plays their role perfectly, completing the avengers.

And none of these are even friends to themselves, each comes with their own set of friends, hence growing the extended family of friends and before you know it, the phrase “the world is small” now makes more sense! And you cannot mix them up because why stress Sarah Watoto with bar-hopping duties when Ken is already campaigning for nightlife MP? Why bother Martha with your landlord drama when Don Business has three uncles in real estate? That is the beauty - friends diversify your social portfolio.

Family, on the other hand, comes pre-installed like those annoying apps you cannot delete. You cannot swap your brother for an Osbert or replace your ssenga with a young fella. They are fixed, permanent, and sometimes as helpful as UTL customer care. Friends may not be blood, but when the chaos hits, they are the ones showing up with soda, sarcasm, and survival plans.

We listen, we do not judge

We have all been in those awkward situations where you cannot even open up to your siblings because you already know the soundtrack, endless sighs, eye rolls, and unsolicited lectures. Sometimes you just need a small cash bailout for the most ridiculous reason; like you blew your transport money on Rolex and data bundles. But you cannot ask family, because their loans come with paperwork. Why do you need it? When will you pay? Aren’t you working? At this point, you would rather suffer.

Friends, on the other hand, will first rescue you, then ask questions later, usually over drinks, while laughing at your stupidity. If you ever needed to be bailed out of a shameful situation, like trespassing because Google Maps sent you into someone’s compound in Kyaliwajjala, it is your friend who will show up without judgment. Family will eventually arrive, but after 17 interrogations, three council meetings, and a phone call to your mother. And secrets? Friends value the friendship enough to keep them locked.

Family? The moment you tell one sibling, give it two hours and your grandmother in the village will know. By evening she is in fellowship, loudly praying for your deliverance from bad company. That is the thing; friends cover your shame, family broadcasts it on FM. Friends keep it moving, family keeps records. And while you cannot escape family politics, at least with friends, the bailouts, the secrets, and the nonsense come with laughter and no official complaint to the clan.



