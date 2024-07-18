Bryan and Damalie met on Instagram

“What I remember about the first time Bryan and I met was that it was so easy to hold a conversation with him; it was so natural. It felt like we had been friends forever. It was not awkward,” Damalie Nanteza Kaggyo, a project management professional, now Mrs Sabiiti, recollects.

Bryan Sabiiti and Damalie met on Instagram. He had been following her for a while but could not ask her out on a date because she lives in the United Kingdom (UK). However, one day, when he found out that she had travelled to Uganda for a short holiday, Bryan requested to meet her. She accepted and the two met at a bar in Kampala. It was a beautiful day in September 2016 and on this day, he made his intentions clear; he wanted to have a serious relationship with her.

“First of all, she is completely my type. She is easy to talk to, not forgetting her body shape and beauty are exactly what I envisioned in my wife. I also fell in love with the kind of person she is beyond the looks and the personality traits she portrays,” Sabiiti, a media personality and marketer, explains, adding that who she is inside inspires him and the more they talked, the more he was convinced she was the one.

Damalie on the other hand acknowledges falling in love with the most selfless man she has ever met.

“I remember one of his friends telling me that Bryan can have Shs500 and give it to you because you need it and he stays without. That is one of the things that made me realise that he is such an amazing person, and spending more time with him made me realise it was true,” Damalie says.

For life

To profess his love for her, he has submitted to their relationship and what they aspire to be as a couple. The two lovebirds tied the knot on July 6, after an introduction on Saturday, June 29.

“There are so many different aspects of who she is that I am not, and I have had to submit to the relationship and give my all to her because I love her. This means understanding her love language. Taking time to learn who and what she is has made it easy for me to love her and make our relationship better every day,” he says.

Being in each other’s company has contributed to some memorable times, especially those that have been spent out of Uganda.

“Being able to travel to places such as Dubai and Mombasa, enables us to spend more time together and reconnect,” she says.

Covid-19 effect

After the Covid-19 lockdown in 2022, it became very easy to connect. Considering that Sabiiti works in the entertainment industry and almost every business of his had shut down, he got great support from Damalie who accepted him for who he was and not necessarily for what he provided or brought to the table.

“I got to meet her father, mother and sisters. That dating phase was so eye-opening and made me realise she is well-raised. It made me proud and fell deeper in love with her,” the radio personality, rapper and emcee, says.

Proposal

“I have a very particular woman. If she likes a specific colour, any other colour would be a compromise so I had to carefully think about everything. I got in touch with my friend who does décor and explained to them exactly what I wanted,” Bryan says, adding that in the end, everything turned out so well that everyone at the hotel said it was one of the best proposals they had ever hosted. He had trusted them to keep it a secret and was glad that not even friends or relatives got to know beforehand.

On that day, he told Damalie they were going for a cocktail party where he was to be celebrated, so she dressed in a black cocktail outfit.

“When we got to the hotel, she was like ‘Hey babe, someone is going to be proposed to.’ I was shaking but it was such a pleasant surprise because she did not see it coming. I am forever grateful to everyone who contributed to making it a success, and Damalie for accepting to be my wife,” he says.

Long distance

Although Damalie lives in the United Kingdom and the long distance is a challenge at the moment, the couple has set out to have beautiful children and build a family-oriented marriage. Plus, the lovebirds say relating is a learning curve and they are learning how to make their marriage beautiful and successful.

“She does a good job of keeping money very well and I do a good job of making it. Soon, we will find a middle ground. I think the best of me and the best of her will make our financial life better,” he explains.

Advice

Damalie advises one to be happy with the partner one has chosen and be there for them through happy and sad moments.

“Make sure God is your guide in all you do. Prepare yourself financially and emotionally to go through your wedding and take on only what you can manage,” she tips.