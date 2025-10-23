Caught between her hallelujahs and my sleep

Dear Anonymous,

The primary issue at play here is your sleep. You identified yourself as a light sleeper, which means that silence and a lack of disruption are critical to your healthful rest. There is no need to apologise for being concerned about your sleep; a lack of good sleep can lead to various health problems, starting with mood changes that lean toward the negative and potentially leading to cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure. Therefore, while the emotional context may be loaded, the implications of ignoring the health aspects of this challenge are more serious than they may initially appear.

The unique aspect of your situation is that you have no problem with her prayer efforts, which removes a potential source of friction between the two of you. Ultimately, it is essential to address the central issue: your sleep. I believe both can coexist; she can pray, and you can sleep, if she understands your perspective.

From your letter, it seems that you may not have discussed this issue earnestly with her. As a result, she may feel that you are abandoning the marital bed, which could leave you feeling guilty or even blackmailed. If this situation is not addressed, it has the potential to create rifts in your relationship that could worsen over time.

Let us focus on the key question of your letter: how can you gently make her aware of your predicament while still allowing her to pursue her new prayer effort? It will be important to choose a time when she is in a good mood to bring up the subject. Assure her that you support her prayer efforts, but express your need for sleep. Be prepared to persuade her, demonstrating how this issue affects both you and your relationship, especially if her enthusiasm for prayer makes it hard for her to understand your point of view.

If you read scripture, there are a couple of verses you can refer to gently but persuasively. 1 Peter 3:1-2 provides wise guidance on how she might handle this situation. While her intentions are positive, failing to address this problem could lead to conflict in your marriage. As an alternative to praying at night, consider having separate moments to pray together if that works for both of you, but make it clear that night prayers with her are not currently something you can engage in.

In the broader context, if you cannot reach an agreement, find ways to still get your sleep while reassuring her that you care for and love her through both words and actions. Let her see that you are still the husband who loves her, but that you struggle to sleep while she prays. This may require patience and gentle perseverance if, in the short term, you do not succeed in getting her to see things from your perspective.

In conclusion, your approach should balance compassion with assertiveness. Marriage thrives when both partners feel seen and respected, even in moments of disagreement. By calmly expressing how her prayers affect your sleep and health, you invite her to find a solution with you rather than against you. Remind her that your goal is not to interfere with her faith but to preserve the peace and intimacy that make your home a sanctuary for both of you. If handled with empathy and patience, this conversation can deepen your mutual understanding and strengthen, not strain, your marriage.

Let her pray elsewhere

Andrew James Bills. You just need to stand your ground and let her know that while you respect her prayers, your rest matters too. Ask her kindly to take her prayer sessions to the living room. That way, she can talk to God in peace, and you can finally get your sleep.

Be patient and support

Judith Nakimuli. Be patient if it is the Hallelujah Challenge. It usually runs for only 21 days, then peace returns. Let her have her moment with God, but gently remind her to keep the volume down. Support her quietly; it will mean a lot to her faith.

Your beliefs matter too

Benard Okong. Understand that this is what happens when people switch religions as adults. My sister did the same; grew up Catholic, got confirmed, then suddenly became “saved.” Now she preaches against everything she once believed in. Just stay calm, but remind her to respect your beliefs too.

Pray together

Martin Ssebyala. Join her sometimes, but keep it brief, like 30 minutes max. It might surprise you how much peace it brings. Praying together can calm the home and strengthen your bond. Just agree on timing so neither of you loses sleep or patience.

Prayer should be private

Phoebe Miriam. Tell her she is doing the right thing the wrong way. The Bible says to pray in private, not disturb others. Ask her to move to another room when praying loudly. You will both please God and still keep peace in the marriage.

Be a firm leader

Margaret Enyonam Yekple. You just need to prepare yourself, my brother. If you complain, she will call you an agent of destruction. These born-again sisters can be relentless. Handle her with patience and wisdom, or else you will never sleep again. Keep the peace, but do not lose your voice in your own home.

Communication is key

Winnie Kajubi. I have been through this myself, and it nearly drove me crazy. Once we talked openly, we agreed on prayer time and rest time. Communication fixed it all. Do not shout; just talk, and she will listen if you speak with love.

Be partners first

Olivia Motshidisi. Ask yourself, what is really going on in that house? Balance is everything. Let her know marriage is not a crusade ground; it is a partnership. You can both love God without turning the home into an overnight revival centre.