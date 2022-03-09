Cheating in relationships: Can you bounce back?

Priority should be to forgive because it is the best remedy whether the relationship works out or not. PHOTO/match.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

For lots of people, cheating in a relationship is one of the biggest acts of betrayal against their partner. In many cases, infidelity is a clear signal that the relationship is over. And yet, that cannot be said in every instance.

He had heard rumours that his wife of 10 years was cheating on him with her boss, but he chose to give her the benefit of the doubt. Before long, the news spread to the extent that even his own friends knew that his wife was cheating. One day, he found them sharing a kiss. At home, she tried to make excuses but later asked for forgiveness for what she called a ‘mishap’.

