Church wedding or church drama?

My fiancé and I are preparing for our wedding, and we both agreed on having a church ceremony. However, the church insists that we attend six months of premarital counselling classes before the wedding can take place. I am okay with this, but my fiancé is refusing. He believes the classes are unnecessary, a waste of time, and just a way for churches to control couples. Now, he wants us to skip the church wedding and opt for a civil ceremony instead. I am feeling confused because getting married in a church has always been important to me. I also worry that his resistance might indicate how seriously he takes our relationship. Is he just experiencing cold feet, or does he have deeper issues with commitment? What should I do?

Janet

Dear Janet,

Let me commend both of you first of all for deciding to pursue a legal marriage. There is no doubt that the main issue of concern is the attitude towards counselling by the man who wants to have your hand. From where we sit, what does counselling from the standpoint of several churches entail? It is a process by which prospective couples are taken through a series of sessions addressing several issues, ranging from finances, health, values, and more. In some of these processes, there could be personal disclosures designed to lay bare important things pertaining to the couples. There is a degree of transparency expected in some of the counselling processes.

Being informed about what is required in the sessions helps me see where your anxiety partly comes from. Let us focus on one of the issues evidently underlying your letter; your value system. If I am right, pre-marital counselling by your church is not just a box-ticking exercise. There is more to it. For instance, the impression you have is that he does not have spirituality as a key part of his value system. Secondly, you rate how seriously he takes the relationship from his attitude towards counselling. Herein, we are trying to see things from your standpoint without quickly judging him.

So, Janet, I cannot dismiss your intuition as seen from your expression in your letter. Do you feel this is a red flag insofar as your fiancé’s attitude towards counselling is concerned? I know for a fact that some who sidestep these processes indeed find serious challenges just a few months into the marriage, yet counselling could have actually helped. Counselling in itself affords you help earlier on in the process, so that you know some of the things to expect, but also helps you find out things about each other that you will never encounter during the dating process. So by all means, you have reason to be concerned.

But on the other hand, to avoid jumping to conclusions about him without testing his real reasons for being reluctant to do pre-marital counselling, you may need to take steps to find proof for yourself. For example, weddings are family and friend affairs, and there are people around you who can add weight to your stand.

What do his parents or guardians say? How about your parents and friends on both sides?

Can you approach your church and explain the challenge? They might know how to handle this situation because I imagine your fiancé is not the first man to object to this process. You may need help from outside to assist you in convincing him, but also to discern what his real reservations are. That is critical, going by what you mentioned concerning his view that this is how churches control people. There could be some resentment springing from first-hand or second-hand experience with dealing with the church(es). But there is a Plan B to this. Church marriage is actually classified in Uganda as part of civil marriage. The only difference is where it is held. Under civil marriage, a church leader can actually marry you in a place designated in law, though not necessarily a physical church.

You can get the details from the Uganda Registration Services Bureau. If you use a purely non-church (civil) approach, your marriage has the same legal force as one done inside a church.

Some couples, thus, use professional premarital counselling, which will generally not take a religious approach but will highlight key things, including your and his value systems and how the interactions of these along several areas of life can be navigated successfully. In this, you will need a marriage counsellor. You might even find one in your church. The above is shared in case you feel like exploring his approach, but also maintaining your desire for counselling. It can help you see if his issue is about counselling or where it is done. Be assured, if you get an appropriate professional marriage counsellor, you will benefit yourself and him.

In a nutshell, if this issue is of serious concern to you, do not second-guess yourself. Maybe it is an indicator of serious things you should not ignore at this pre-marital stage, before you walk into commitment. But to test these things, seek help and, if it is acceptable to you, try exploring a different approach and see if it helps give you clarity about the man you are about to say “I do” to.

Reader Advice

He might have a point

Patricia Essie. Six months of pre-wedding counselling seems excessive, unless you have a lot of free time. Most church sessions usually last between four and six weeks, which is sufficient to cover the key topics about marriage, finances, communication, and family values. Your fiancé might have a point; after all, marriage is ultimately between the two of you, not the observers .

Why six months?

Edith Meghan. When my partner and I prepared for marriage, we only had eight counselling sessions spread across two months, and they covered everything we needed to know. Churches usually design pre-marital counselling to be concise but comprehensive. If it is taking half a year, it feels unnecessary. You might want to ask what the church intends to teach during those six months.

It is a major red flag

Jenifer Apio. Honestly, that is a major red flag. His reluctance to participate could signal bigger issues in your relationship. If he is unwilling to engage in these important preparatory sessions, it may show a lack of commitment or respect for the process. You should consider your options carefully and be cautious about proceeding without addressing this concern first.

Suggest a shorter time

Ivan Mukasa. Normally, churches run these sessions for one or two months at most, and that is usually sufficient for couples to discuss the essential topics. Extending it to six months might be overkill and could create unnecessary stress or tension between you and your partner. It is reasonable to suggest a shorter, more practical timeline so both of you can feel comfortable and prepared.

Have an honest talk

Victorious Judy. The key is open communication; talk to your fiancé about your feelings. If he truly loves you, he should understand the purpose of these sessions. Premarital counselling is never a waste of time; it helps couples prepare for a strong marriage. The goal is to mature emotionally and spiritually together, not just to check boxes before the wedding.

Is he hiding something?

Phoebe Miriam. Opting out of church sessions simply to have a civil ceremony is suspicious and could indicate that he is not fully committed. It is important to investigate carefully and quietly to ensure he is not already married or engaged to someone else. Premarital counselling is meant to protect both of you, and refusing it raises serious doubts about his intentions.

Find a compromise

Martin Ssebyala. How you resolve minor disagreements now can indicate the dynamics of your marriage in future. If small conflicts cannot be managed before the wedding, they may create larger problems later. Finding a compromise early demonstrates respect and shared commitment.



