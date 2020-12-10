Communication is the glue that keeps our marriage strong

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

In Hebrews 13:2, the Bible tells us to welcome strangers because in so doing, some have welcomed angels without knowing. So, when Joab through his friend Dorothy invited Irene to join them at a table, he was welcoming an angel that would change his life for the better.

In 2012, Joab had gone to meet his friend Dorothy for coffee. As they enjoyed their evening out, a beautiful and elegant woman walked over to their table and greeted them. “Dorothy asked her to join us, introducing me as a friend,” Joab shares.

Apart from the fact that she was gorgeous, Joab was amazed by how Irene was dressed, how she greeted them, the dignified way she talked and how respectfully she talked to the waiter while ordering her coffee. “In those few minutes, I knew she had been raised well.”

Joab realised he had fallen head over heels for Irene. His preoccupied mind meant he spoke less. “I spent the rest of the evening strategising on how I would get to know more about her. I thought it was rude to just ask for her phone number and attempts to get it from Dorothy were met with resistance as she insisted I ask Irene directly.

A week later, while meeting Dorothy at her parents’ home, Joab got another opportunity to see Irene. “Apart from learning that Irene was Dorothy’s cousin, I was given an unlikely assignment of driving her to her hostel in Bugolobi, which I did with joy, knowing that I would use this chance to ask for her phone number. When she gave it to me, I was very excited because I knew this was a move in the right direction,” Joab says.

From then on, Irene noticed Joab was extremely concerned about her welfare as he kept calling to check on her. “My birthday was just around the corner and he bought me the most beautiful cake. Days after my birthday, he asked me out on a date. However, in order to understand the kind of a person I was dealing with, I waited to accept his invitation,” says Irene.

This did not deter Joab who kept in touch anyway. He would call Irene almost every day and through these phone calls, they were able to discuss several things and get to know each other better. “I used this time to learn his views on different topics that I considered important,” Irene says.

Since they had now become good friends and would talk freely, Joab’s next step was to tell Irene how he felt. “I told her how much I loved, treasured and cherished her. I also told her I wanted her to be the mother of my children,” Joab says adding that he had come to this conclusion after realising that Irene never rushed into making any decision. “Finally, she told me that the answer was ready. There was tension because I did not know what she was going to say. I drove from Arua to Kampala, an eight hour journey, to get my answer.”

By this time, Irene had realised that Joab was consistent, kind, gentle, caring, focused and God-fearing, some of the attributes she was looking for in a husband. He had won her heart and not only was a date possible but a good answer awaited Joab.

“I took her for dinner but I was so nervous . When she said yes, it was such a relief and a turning point in my life,” Joab says.

With Joab working upcountry, their courtship was bound to be long distance. “I would miss my Irene greatly but I regularly travelled to Kampala to make sure she was okay, especially since she was still a university student,” he says.

The trick was to utilise the time they had together wisely. He would take her for lunch dates, evening coffee, and dinner, then on Sunday, they would go to church and later visit friends. “One thing that made me love Irene the more was her love for God. She was and still is a God-fearing woman,” Joab says.

When Joab was away in Arua, communicating regularly is the glue that kept the courtship possible. “We called each other daily and we would use this time to discuss various issues in our relationship,” they say.

Being Christians, Joab and Irene agreed to observe purity until their wedding day. “We set out to be pure and honour God, laying down the do’s and don’ts of our relationship from the beginning. We were also careful to follow them always,” Irene shares. Joab adds that they achieved it by always avoiding situations that could compromise their sexual integrity such as spending a night together. But most importantly, they say, prayer was their greatest weapon.

After one and a half years of courting, Joab and Irene held their introduction and giveaway ceremonies on April 12, 2014 in Ntoroko District while the wedding took place on April 26, 2014 at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala.

“The preparations were smooth with friends and family showering us with immense financial, moral and spiritual support. We also prayed and fasted for the success of all celebrations and as usual, God did not fail us,” they share.

Although Irene had now moved in with Joab in Arua, two years later, she got a job in Kampala and had to relocate. Joab says this was a hard pin to swallow but with a job at hand, he had to accept the discomfort of his family being away from him.

“However, I still travel at the weekend to be with my wife and children. When she is free, Irene also travels to Arua and we spend some time together. We also communicate more frequently now that we are apart,” Joab says.

To Irene, the distance between them is bothersome.

“The children and I miss him since even when he comes at the weekend, he stays for a day or two and travels back. There are also issues in the household that require a man to solve and while I step in sometimes, it is tiring,” she says.

The Aruhos have resorted to taking each day at a time and being thankful for the time they spend together. “We communicate more often and when Joab comes home, he spends quality time with us, sometimes taking the children out to play and they love it,” she adds.