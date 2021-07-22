Create that perfect online dating profile

Be sure to say who you want to date.

By Bradford Kamuntu

One of the biggest worries about dating lately is somebody swiping left instead of right on some dating app. As dating has moved more digital so has everything associated with it.

As opposed to years past, where conversation got you through the door these days its what you look like to those swiping and the content of the few sentences you used to describe yourself in your profile/biography.

So, for those of you that have spent years on these apps and websites yielding little to no results or for those of you that keep picking up the “wrong ones” its perhaps prudent that you take a closer look into the status of your profile, what do your pictures look like?

If you were looking at you as you swiped would you swipe right?

Do your pictures fuel desire? Or are they forgettable.

Is your written biography interesting? Does it evoke any emotion or build any form of curiosity or do people read poor grammar and are simply too uninterested to know any more about you.

Bigging yourself up is not an easy task for many, this I know to be true so creating a dating profile must be so daunting.

Friends often know you better than you know yourself, so ask them for their help let them help you list what your best qualities are and how best to sell them in a small profile.

Your profile should start out by describing your most prominent and positive character traits.

Are you funny? Outgoing? Creative? Loyal? Affectionate? Intellectually curious?

Choose three or four adjectives that best describe your personality. If you are at a loss, ask your friends for help describing you.

How would they describe you to someone they were setting you up with?

What are you passionate about?

Be sure to also include what you care about. Do not use the crutch of describing your job and moving on. It’s not a resume, and your job should get little focus. If you love your job, say so.

But more importantly, what are you passionate about? Do you care most about making music? Helping others? Winning a pro surfing competition or rescuing stray dogs?

If you care about learning new languages and taking trips to test your skills, say so! The right people are going to think that’s awesome.

I cannot emphasize this enough. Please be sure to say who you want to meet in your profile, without sounding overly specific as to their characteristics.

Avoid listing your ideal partner’s hobbies, height, body type, education and interests.

When you are writing about who you are and how your live your life, be sure to show the reader what that looks like in action. You are trying to attract the right people to you, and to do that you need to be specific.

For example, many people say in their profiles they like to travel.

“Travel” could mean anything from a trip to Fort Portal to skiing in the Swiss alps to a Mediterranean cruise to a luxury safari in Kenya. Don’t assume that the reader is going to know which of these you’d be into, show proof of it, pictures and the likes.

Lastly, be honest about what you are seeking. Do not hedge and downplay you desire to be in a committed relationship, or your desire for the opposite!

Remember - you want to attract the people who are looking for what you are looking for. If you want a relationship, say so!

Curate your online dating profile to attract exactly the kind of person you are looking for as well as a profile so irresistible you would want to swipe right on yourself.



